EUR/USD Current price: 1.1601
- Mounting trade and geopolitical tensions put the US Dollar under strong selling pressure.
- Tepid American data added to concerns about the US economic performance.
- EUR/USD is extremely overbought in the near term, but has room to extend its advance.
An unstoppable US Dollar (USD) sell-off keeps pushing the EUR/USD pair north on Thursday, currently trading above the 1.1600 mark for the first time since November 2021. Speculative interest drops the Greenback on the back of United States (US) trade war headlines and fresh tensions in the Middle East. Tepid American data added to the broad USD weakness early in the session.
Easing US-China trade tensions weighed on the USD and sent stocks initially higher on Wednesday, but the lack of substantial progress in negotiations quickly dented the mood. The dismal sentiment extended during Asian trading hours, following mixed comments from US President Donald Trump. On the one hand, he said that he was willing to extend the July 8 deadline for completing trade talks, but also added that he is ready to impose unilateral tariffs within two weeks, on multiple trading counterparts.
Meanwhile, news headlines indicate that Israel is preparing an operation against Iran, with the US expecting retaliatory measures. The headline came after US-Iran nuclear talks appeared to have halted, and the US government recommended that American citizens abandon the area.
Finally, the US reported that Initial Jobless Claims rose by 248K in the week ended June 7, higher than the 240K anticipated. The country also published the May Producer Price Index (PPI), which rose 2.6% on a yearly basis as expected.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1631 and is currently shedding some ground, yet still holding around the 1.1600 mark. The daily chart shows the pair is well above all its moving averages, with the 20 and 100 Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) heading firmly higher. At the same time, technical indicators advance within positive levels, still far from suggesting overbought conditions.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD is extremely overbought, with technical indicators barely retreating from their recent peaks but still at extreme readings. The 20 SMA, in the meantime, turned sharply higher but stands roughly 200 pips below the current level while above the longer ones, reflecting the strong rally. The pair may consolidate or retrace modestly before the next leg up.
Support levels: 1.1575 1.1530 1.1490
Resistance levels: 1.1640 1.1685 1.1720
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps the gradual recovery in place
AUD/USD regained balance and returned to the area beyond the 0.6500 barrier on Thursday, leaving behind the recent pullback. The pair’s rebound came on the back of the strong selling pressure in the US Dollar amid poor data, bets for further Fed rate cuts and trade uncertainty.
EUR/USD rallies hard as PPI print disappoints, tariffs fuel risk-off
EUR/USD advances for the second consecutive day, posting gains of over 0.70% and trades below the three-year high of 1.1631 hit earlier, as traders digest the latest Producer Price Index report in the United States, alongside jobs data.
Gold consolidates its gains near $3,380
Gold maintains its weekly rebound well in place, now trading in the sub-$3,400 region per troy ounce in response to the persistent selling bias in the US Dollar, declining US yields across the curve and growing geopolitical tensions.
Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2
Stablecoin issuer Circle saw a 9.1% decline on Thursday after it revealed that it has integrated USDC on the XRP Ledger, making it available for businesses and users on the remittance-based token's blockchain.
US tariffs here to stay, trade deals ‘largely symbolic’
Despite legal challenges to IEEPA tariffs, US trade policy remains firm. Tariffs on steel and aluminium have doubled, and new sectoral tariffs are expected. Trade deals may emerge, but most will be symbolic. Effective tariff rates will stay high throughout 2025.