TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bears gain ground, lower lows ahead

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bears gain ground, lower lows ahead
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1607

  • Increased uncertainty pushes the US Dollar marginally higher.
  • EU and US upbeat macroeconomic data not enough to lift the market’s mood.
  • EUR/USD gains downward traction, critical support at 1.1590

The EUR/USD pair eases within range, trading near a fresh January low in the 1.1600 threshold early American session on Thursday. The pair has been grinding lower, although the momentum is missing despite political and macroeconomic headlines.

On the one hand, Europe has nothing to surprise financial markets, with local data indicating the EU economy is progressing at a slow pace, though at least, while inflation remains stable around the European Central Bank (ECB) 2% goal.

On the other hand, too much is going on in the United States (US), resulting in skyrocketing uncertainty and, hence, limiting US Dollar (USD) demand. Tensions between US President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell reached a zenith after the Department of Justice served the Fed with grand jury subpoenas, threatening a criminal indictment of Powell.

Still, and given that Powell’s mandate ends in May, market players seem more concerned about who will take the Chair afterwards, something President Trump has promised to announce for months, but still has not done. In the meantime, inflation in the US remains sticky and above the central bank’s goal, which only maintains the conflict and the related uncertainty firmly in place.

Beyond the Fed-White House battle, the US President is involved in different international conflicts, from Venezuela to Iran, adding fuel to the fire. The lack of clarity makes the USD unattractive. It’s a wait-and-see until something breaks the stalemate one way or the other.

Data-wise, the EU published November Industrial Production, which rose at a seasonally adjusted pace of 0.7% MoM, matching the October reading. The Trade Balance posted a worse-than-anticipated surplus in the same month, reporting €9.9 billion against the expected €15.2 billion and below the previous €17.9 billion.

Across the pond, the US released some minor yet encouraging figures. Initial Jobless Claims rose by 198K in the week ended January 10, improving from the 207K posted in the previous week. Also, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey printed at 12.6 in January, following a revised -8.8 in December

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD is bearish. The pair is trading below all its moving averages, with the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) gaining downward traction below the 200 and 100 SMAs, reinforcing a bearish setup. The 20 SMA at 1.1651 is capping the immediate bounce. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator gains downward strength at around 31, while the Momentum indicator edges sharlpy lower within negative levels, consistent with the weak tone.

In the daily chart, EUR/USD is also poised to extend its decline. The 20-day SMA has turned lower above the 100-day SMA, with the pair unable to advance beyond the latter. Initial resistance aligns at the 100-day SMA at 1.1665, with the 20-day SMA higher at 1.1713, while the 200-day SMA at 1.1583 acts as immediate support. At the same time, the Momentum indicator slips deeper below its midline and continues to deteriorate, signaling strengthening bearish pressure. Finally, the RSI indicator sits at 34, reinforcing bearish bias.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered, challenges the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD remains offered, challenges the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD adds to the current leg lower and comes just pips away from its significant 200-day SMA around 1.1580 as the NA session draws to a close on Thursday. The deeper drop comes in response to the intense advance in the Greenback, this time propped up by firm US data and higher US Treasury yields.

GBP/USD drops to four-week lows near 1.3360

GBP/USD drops to four-week lows near 1.3360

Moving in step with other risk-sensitive peers, GBP/USD is attracting heavier selling and has slipped below the key 1.3400 support on Thursday to hit fresh four-week troughs. Cable’s decline reflects a firmer US Dollar as investors keep evaluating the latest batch of US data.

Gold remains offered just above $4,600

Gold remains offered just above $4,600

Gold is giving back part of its recent strong run, managing to bounce off earlier lows and reclaim the area beyond the $4,600 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. The pullback comes as the Greenback regains traction, Treasury yields move higher, and some profit-taking kicks in.

Bitmine to invest $200 million in Beast Industries as investors await shareholders' vote result

Bitmine to invest $200 million in Beast Industries as investors await shareholders' vote result

Ethereum (ETH) treasury firm Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) said it will invest $200 million in Beast Industries, the company founded by YouTube creator Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, according to a statement on Thursday.

Why investors are rotating into Asia

Why investors are rotating into Asia

This isn’t “Sell America” — it’s “Buy breadth.” Investors are diversifying away from narrow US leadership and looking for returns that aren’t concentrated in a handful of mega-caps.

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

XRP lags behind other crypto majors, declining for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Ripple secures preliminary approval for an Electronic Money Institution license from the CSSF, Luxembourg's financial regulator.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers