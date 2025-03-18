- EUR/USD extends the optimism to multi-month highs past 1.0950.
- The US Dollar weakens to five-month lows amid firm risk-on mood.
- The Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates unchanged on Wednesday.
EUR/USD climbed higher for a third straight session on Tuesday, breaking past 1.0950 as the US Dollar (USD) remained well on the defensive.
Indeed, the pair climbed to multi-month peaks, while the US Dollar Index (DXY) tumbled toward an area last visited in mid-October in the 103.30–103.20 band, weighed as well by diminishing US yields.
Trade tensions dent Dollar confidence
Lingering trade jitters remain front and centre, fuelled by President Trump’s unpredictable approach to tariffs. Although Canada and Mexico received a brief extension until April 2, fears of a full-blown global trade war still loom, threatening both economic growth and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook.
Tariffs could drive inflation higher—potentially forcing the Fed into a more aggressive tightening path—yet they also risk cooling economic expansion. These conflicting factors leave the Greenback’s near-term direction in question.
Flickers of hope on the Russia-Ukraine front
The Euro (EUR) also derives support from hints of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, following a high-profile call between Presidents Trump and Putin.
Indeed, in a notable development on Tuesday, the Kremlin announced that Russian President V. Putin has accepted US President D. Trump’s proposal for a 30-day pause on energy infrastructure attacks between Russia and Ukraine. The agreement was reached after an extended phone conversation between the two leaders.
Central bank watch
It’s a crucial week for monetary policy, with the Fed, Bank of Japan (BoJ), and Bank of England (BoE) all expected to keep rates on hold. Each is likely to address trade concerns, especially tariffs, and how they might dampen global growth.
For its part, the Fed is set to keep rates within the 4.25%–4.50% range. At the latest event, Chair Jerome Powell pointed to strong US fundamentals, moderate inflation, and a tight labour market as justification for pausing further rate hikes. Still, the possibility of tariff-induced price pressures could complicate future Fed decisions.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) recently trimmed its key rates by 25 basis points and hinted at more easing if uncertainty persists. While policymakers cut Eurozone growth forecasts and nudged inflation expectations slightly higher in the short term, they still foresee inflation cooling by 2026. The idea that the ECB might step back from easing has gained traction, adding another layer of intrigue to the Euro’s outlook.
Technical picture
Immediate resistance for EUR/USD sits at the YTD high at 1.0954 (March 18). A breakout there would expose 1.0969 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement), followed by the psychologically significant 1.1000 handle.
On the downside, the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0726 offers initial support, followed by the transitory 100-day and 55-day SMAs at 1.0521 and 1.0477, respectively. Below these lie 1.0359 (February 28 low), 1.0282 (February 10 low), 1.0209 (February 3), and 1.0176 (January 13 low for 2025).
Momentum signals look moderately bullish: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed above 73, remaining in the overbought territory, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) above 31 indicates a strengthening uptrend.
EUR/USD daily chart
Short-term outlook
EUR/USD will remain sensitive to trade policy headlines, divergent central bank moves, and the Eurozone growth narrative—particularly if Germany ramps up spending. Developments in the Russia-Ukraine situation could also rapidly shift market sentiment, ensuring traders keep a close eye on both geopolitical news and economic data in the days ahead.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces the next up barrier around 0.6400
AUD/USD extended its decline from Tuesday, slipping to two-day lows around 0.6320 on the back of the US Dollar’s rebound, all ahead of the release of the Australian jobs report.
EUR/USD: Further advances remain in the pipeline
EUR/USD came under pressure in response to the marked bounce in the US Dollar, reversing three daily gains in a row after the Federal Reserve left the door open to two rate cuts this year.
Gold remains supported by safe haven demand, Fed rate cuts
Prices of Gold rose further and surpassed the $3,050 mark per troy ounce, hitting an all-time high, after the Fed kept its interest rates unchanged at its meeting on Wednesday.
Bitcoin blunders or breakthrough? – Wave-C’s final leg unfolding
In our last update as of 7th Feb 2025, Bitcoin struggled to hold 100K, staying in the 94K–100K range for most of February 2025 as shown in the yellow box—except for a sharp breakdown in the final week.
Tariff wars are stories that usually end badly
In a 1933 article on national self-sufficiency1, British economist John Maynard Keynes advised “those who seek to disembarrass a country from its entanglements” to be “very slow and wary” and illustrated his point with the following image: “It should not be a matter of tearing up roots but of slowly training a plant to grow in a different direction”.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.