EUR/USD
The Euro edges higher in early European trading on Thursday following 0.62% drop on Wednesday after strong US inflation data deflated risk mode.
Wednesday’s drop came after multiple upside rejections that left long upper shadows on daily candles, warning that bulls lose steam.
Fresh weakness dented initial Fibo support at 1.2068 (23.6% of 1.1704/1.2181, reinforced by 20DMA) but found temporary footstep here, keeping the risk of deeper pullback on hold.
Bearish signals are developing on daily chart as descending momentum is about to break into negative territory, but break of 1.2068 Fibo support and 1.2043/34 (100DMA/trendline support) is needed to tern near-term bias bearish and risk test of key 1.20 support zone, break of which would signal reversal.
Res: 1.2121; 1.2149; 1.2181; 1.2197.
Sup: 1.2068; 1.2043; 1.2034; 1.2000.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2215
- R2 1.2184
- R1 1.2128
- PP 1.2097
-
- S1 1.2042
- S2 1.201
- S3 1.1955
