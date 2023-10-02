EUR/USD
EURUSD accelerated lower in early Monday trading, generating initial signal that two-day recovery is likely over, and larger bears are regaining control.
The notion is supported by the long shadow of Friday’s daily candle, which indicated strong upside rejection (recovery was capped by broken Fibo 38.2% of 0.9535/1.1275 rally, reverted to solid resistance and reinforced by falling 10DMA).
Larger downtrend (the pair has registered eleven consecutive weekly losses) paused for a brief consolidation on oversold daily studies but persisting strong downside pressure limited recovery attempts.
Technical studies remain in full bearish setup on daily chart, adding to signals of possible bearish continuation scenario, with break of 1.0488 (new nine-month low) to expose target at 1.0405 (50% retracement) and risk deeper drop on break.
Near-term bias is expected to remain with bears while 1.0611 barrier caps the action.
Busy calendar for this week suggests that volatility is likely to increase, with release of US Sep Manufacturing PMI being the highlight today.
The activity in manufacturing sector is expected to show slight improvement in September (47.7 f/c vs 47.6 in Aug) though the sector remains in a contraction (below 50 threshold) since November 2022, but initial signals of reversal might be developing, as the indicator gradually recovered from June’s multi-year low in past two months.
Investors will be also closely watching series of releases of reports from the US labor sector this week (JOLTS; ADP; NFP) which will provide more evidence about the conditions in the sector and contribute to Fed’s creation of the monetary policy in coming months.
Res: 1.0598; 1.0617; 1.0652; 1.0700.
Sup: 1.0483; 1.0405; 1.0284; 1.0200.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0667
- R2 1.0642
- R1 1.0608
- PP 1.0583
-
- S1 1.0549
- S2 1.0524
- S3 1.049
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0550 ahead of PMIs, Powell
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0550 during the European trading hours on Monday. The pair is weighed by a buoyant US Dollar amid higher US Treasury bond yields and a cautious mood. US ISM PMI and Powell's speech eyed.
GBP/USD struggles below 1.2200, awaits central banks' speakers
GBP/USD turned south and retreated to the 1.2150 area after spending the Asian session in a tight range near 1.2200. The souring market mood, as reflected by declining US stock index futures, weighs on the pair as markets await US PMI data and comments from central bankers.
Gold falls to fresh multi-month lows below $1,840
Gold price turned south and dropped to its weakest level since early March below $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 4.6% following Friday's correction, weighing on XAU/USD ahead of Fed Chairman Powell's speech.
Week ahead: Fed speech and NFP likely to dictate crypto market moves this week
With the start of 2023’s fourth quarter, things are finally getting interesting in crypto. While the next 12 weeks are extremely important, let’s start by focusing on what to expect this week.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Worst for US factory activity could be over
The ISM will publish the United States September Manufacturing PMI today. The index is expected to have ticked modestly higher to 47.7 from its previous monthly reading of 47.6.