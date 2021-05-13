EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD hits a buying opportunity at 1.2070/50. Longs need stops below 1.2030.
USDCAD 500 weeks moving average resistance at 1.2180/90 is the main challenge for bulls on the bounce.
GBPCAD in a random & erratic sideways trend for 18 months.
Daily analysis
EURUSD buying opportunity at 1.2070/50. Longs need stops below 1.2035. A break lower targets 1.2000/1.1990.
Longs at 1.2070/50 target 1.2130/35 then key resistance of the ascending 11-month trend line at 1.2200/10. A break higher is an important longer-term buy signal initially targeting the February high at 1.2240/45 & eventually 2021 high at 1.2340/50.
USDCAD bottomed exactly at the 10 years 50% Fibonacci of 1.2040/30. The pair bounced to minor resistance at 1.2120/30 & topped exactly here. Strong 500-week moving average resistance at 1.2180/1.2200 is the main challenge for bulls today. Shorts need stops above 1.2215. A break higher is a buy signal initially targeting1.2270/80.
A break below 1.2020 risks a slide to 1.1950/30.
GBPCAD topped exactly at second resistance at 1.7100/20. A break above 1.7140today allows a recovery to 1.7240/60.
The pair tumbled to minor support at 1.7035/25 but below 1.7000 can retest1.6955/45. Below here can target retests 1.6875/65. A break lower however targets1.6825/15.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
