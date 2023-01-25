Looking at EURUSD’s chart , we can see that the FX pair is struggling to hold the level of $1.09. If it fails to pass the range of $1.0910-1.0930 where its resistance level is located at, today, then we should expect a drop of the forex rate towards its support level at around $1.0850.

