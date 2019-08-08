EUR/USD has been trading around the 1.1200 level in recent days as markets are moving on every headline in the US-Sino trade wars. The technical chart helps explain the current moves and defines the next ones.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that EUR/USD faces resistance at 1.1222 which is a dense cluster of lines including last year's low, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the Simple Moving Average 5-1h, the SMA 5-4h, the Bollinger Band 15min-Upper, and more.
Further up, the next cap is close. At 1.1239 we find the convergence of the BB 1h-Upper, the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 2, and the SMA 50-one-day.
Looking down, a plethora of support lines culminate at 1.1169 which is the confluence of lines including the previous weekly high, the SMA 100-4h, the PP 1d-S1, the SMA 100-1h, the previous daily low, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month.
Lower, support awaits at 1.1146 which is the meeting point of the PP 1d-S2, the SMA 200-1h, the SMA 50-4h, and the SMA 10-1d.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
