As seen on the four-hour chart, EUR/USD sellers have taken control, driving the pair lower towards the 1.02 hurdle in the wake of a stronger dollar. Bearish sentiment has been accelerating since the triangle’s lower border failed to hold sufficient support at the 1.03043 level. As a result, a further decline led to a decisive breach of the 50-EMA, coinciding with the ascending trendline.
Bollinger bands also exhibit an intensifying bearish momentum with the bands widening quickly and the price falling sharply out of the bands to the downside.
Arousing selling forces can keep the euro sellers on track for achieving the 1.02136 barrier. While it is likely to see a rebound towards the broken trendline, the market will still remain bearish in the short run as long as it is below the 50-exponential moving average. Breaking the 1.02136 hurdle can send the price lower towards 1.01575. further drop below this level will turn attention to the 200-EMA before putting back the parity into the spotlight.
Otherwise, if bulls get back to their seats the fall may stall at the 1.02136 key level. In order to resume the rally, however, buyers need to keep up pushing the price above the 1.03950 last top.
Short-term momentum oscillators imply a bearish bias in the market. RSI is trending down in the selling area, getting closer to the 30-level. Momentum is also moving down below the 100-threshold. MACD has also posted a bearish crossover with the last bar falling below zero in the mid-day trading session on Monday.
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to rebound, trades near 1.0250
EUR/USD managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses but lost its recovery momentum near 1.0250. Wall Street's main indexes trade in negative territory after the opening bell, allowing the US Dollar to preserve its strength and limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD stays deep in red at around 1.1800 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Monday and trades at around 1.1800. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood amid renewed China Covid worries helps the safe-haven US Dollar outperform its rivals and weighs heavily on the pair.
Gold loses recovery momentum, retreats to $1,740 area
Gold price recovered toward $1,750 in the early American session but lost its traction. With the US Dollar benefiting from safe-haven flows, XAU/USD stays on the back foot. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, helping the pair limit its losses for now.
Shiba Inu whales scoop SHIB at discount, but is it enough to sidestep this bearish fate?
Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.
One eye on FOMC Minutes
