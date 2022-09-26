Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that is it in a downward trend and after yesterday’s victory of Meloni in Italy, the FX pair opened sharply lower hitting a new all-time low. Currently, it is traded at around 0.9638, up from its lowest level of around 0.9550 but today we could not expect it to rise above the level of 0.9750.

