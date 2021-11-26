-
EURUSD shorts at first resistance at 1.1255/65 worked on the slide to 1.1225 & 1.1200, although we held 14 pips above the next target of 1.1170/60.
USDCAD we wrote: first support at 1.2650/40 could see a low for the day...Longs at first support at 1.2650/40 expected to target 1.2690/1.2700 & 1.2740.
1.2720 reached as I write this morning but outlook remains positive.
Daily analysis
EURUSD holding first resistance at 1.1255/65 offering us 70 pips profit so far as we look for 1.1170/60. No sign of a low yet, so further losses can target 1.1120/10.
Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 1.1230 & 1.1255/60. Strong resistance at 1.1300/10. Shorts need stops above 1.1325.
USDCAD our longs at first support at 1.2650/40 expected to target 1.2740 today, perhaps as far as 1.2760/70. If we continue higher look for 1.2800.
First support at 1.2650/40 could see a low for the day again today. Second support at 1.2580/70. Stop below 1.2555.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
