The EUR/USD is in a downtrend channel but the previous bottom of the daily chart could soon provide support. The GBP/USD is also expected to make a lower low unless a clear bullish daily candle emerges.

EUR/USD & GBP/USD Overview

The EUR/USD made several lower lows. A new lower low is expected and could fall as deep as 1.1750 or 1.1630.

The GBP/USD is looking for a mild pullback and bearish continuation before falling further and making a new low.

Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 19 - 26 July 2021:

EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels

Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down

Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail

