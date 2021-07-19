The EUR/USD is in a downtrend channel but the previous bottom of the daily chart could soon provide support. The GBP/USD is also expected to make a lower low unless a clear bullish daily candle emerges.
EUR/USD & GBP/USD Overview
The EUR/USD made several lower lows. A new lower low is expected and could fall as deep as 1.1750 or 1.1630.
The GBP/USD is looking for a mild pullback and bearish continuation before falling further and making a new low.
