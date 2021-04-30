EUR/USD Forecast: Why this slide may be more than a casual correction

- EUR/USD has been edging lower after weak German GDP and rising US yields.
- America's outperformance may cause further falls for the currency pair.
- Friday's four-hour chart is still pointing to further gains.
EUR/USD has taken one step down, is it time for two steps up? That has been the pattern throughout April and technicals suggest that the currency pair could resume its gains. However, there are reasons that this fall could be different, perhaps more profound.
First, Friday is the last end of the week and also the final day of April, and that means that money managers may be adjusting their portfolios. At current levels, the currency pair is some 400 pips off the levels at the beginning of the month, implying room for a downward correction.
Second, the bearish bias around the dollar – a result of the Federal Reserve's dovish decision – is fading. Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, said the US economy has "a long way to go" yet Gross Domestic Product figures from America point to strong momentum.
Apart from the as-expected 6.4% annualized gain, components such as a leap in investment and a drawdown in inventories point to an accelerated expansion in the second quarter. That is keeping the dollar bid.
US GDP Quick Analysis: Strong growth now, stronger even later, three reasons for the dollar to rise
Powell also described inflation as transitory and went a long way to explain that. Friday's data dump includes the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (Core PCE) which is the Fed's preferred measure of price rises. An increase is on the cards. Moreover, Personal Spending and Personal Income are set to leap, owing mostly to stimulus checks.
US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index March Preview: Inflation is here
On the other side of the pond, optimism about Europe's vaccination catch-up is beginning to be priced in. On the other hand, the old continent has a long economic recovery – the German economy shrank by 1.7% in the first quarter, worse than expected. When the eurozone's "locomotive" slows down, the entire area shivers.
Overall, the slide from 1.2150 to 1.21 is probably not the usual "buy the dip" opportunity.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Momentum on the four-hour chart remains to the upside and the currency pair holds above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA). That is promising for the bulls.
Initial resistance awaits at the previous April high of 1.2117. It is followed by the monthly peak of 1.2150. Further above, 1.2180 and 1.2250 are eyed.
Support is at 1.2080, another swing high on the way up, and then by 1.2050 and the psychologically significant 1.20 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.21 after German GDP misses with -1.7%
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.21 after German GDP missed estimates with -1.7% against -1.5% projected. Italian and French figures beat estimates. Eurozone growth and inflation figures are next, while higher US yields support the dollar.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.3950 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3950, succumbing to dollar strength. The greenback is edging higher alongside Treasury yields and after the satisfactory US GDP figures. Personal Income, Personal Spending and Core PCE are eyed.
Gold: Sellers need $1,763 breakdown to keep reins
Gold remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day. 21-day, 50-day EMA convergence restricts immediate downside, $1,798 holds the key for buyer’s entry. 200-day EMA near $1,792 guards the bullion’s short-term upside.
Cardano enters Tanzania to bank the unbanked as ADA price looks to consolidate
Cardano’s IOHK team announced a partnership with World Mobile Group to democratize access to digital, financial and social services in Africa. This move comes after the recent tie-up with the Ethiopian government.
Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish
Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.