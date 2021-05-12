EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2095
- The US Consumer Price Index jumped to 4.2% YoY in April.
- Stocks accelerate their declines while government bond yields advance with the news.
- EUR/USD is technically bearish and could fall further once below 1.2070.
The EUR/USD pair fell within range through the first half of the day, as the dollar’s selling paused ahead of the release of US inflation data. The EUR/USD pair traded around 1.2120 ahead of the event, plummeting afterwards as the US annual Consumer Price Index hit 4.2%, higher than the 3.6% expected. The core reading jumped to 3%, also surpassing expectations. Stocks are under pressure, and government bond yields higher, as speculative interest prices in higher chances of monetary policy tightening.
Earlier in the day, Germany published April inflation figures, which showed that the annual CPI was up 2% as expected. Fed’s Vice-chair Clarida will shorty offer a speech and may reinforce the Fed’s stance of being tolerant with inflation upticks.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading in the 1.2090 price zone after posting a weekly low of 1.2071 with the news. The near-term picture is bearish, as the 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators accelerated north well into negative levels, without signs of giving up. The pair bounced from a mildly bullish 100 SMA but remains well below the 20 SMA, which lost its bullish strength. Further declines are to be expected on a break below the mentioned daily low.
Support levels: 1.2070 1.2025 1.1980
Resistance levels: 1.2110 1.2150 1.2190
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.21 as US CPI smashes estimates
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.21 after Core CPI came out at 3%, far above 2.3% projected. The robust figures may hasten the Federal Reserve's tightening.
GBP/USD dips under 1.41 after US inflation beats estimates
GBP/USD has dropped under 1.41 after US CPI beat estimates with 4.2% while Core CPI came out at 3%. Earlier, UK GDP beat expectations with -1.5%.
Gold: All eyes turn to inflation data for gold's next big move
Gold price remains on the back foot around $1830, unable to clear a minor resistance near $1836 despite a pause in the US dollar’s advance. That barrier appears to be the horizontal 50-SMA on the hourly sticks.
Dogecoin plans to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has successfully bounced off the $0.397 to $0.451 demand barrier, hinting at an incipient upswing. A continuation of this momentum could push DOGE to $0.697 and $0.740.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.