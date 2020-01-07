EUR/USD Forecast: The technical and fundamental case for a bullish breakout of the wedge

- EUR/USD has been trading in a narrow range amid diminishing Mid-East tensions.
- Data from both sides of the Atlantic have significant impact as well.
- Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing potential for a bullish breakout out of the wedge.
"When you have to shoot, shoot, don't talk" – the quote from the movie The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly is relevant to the high tensions – and the softer market reaction which is becoming less impressed with threats.
Iran threatened the US with 13 "nightmare scenarios" and said it is watching American bases around the country. A letter suggesting a potential US retreat from Iraq – where Iranian general Qassem Suleimani was killed – was later shrugged off by officials as erroneous.
The lack of imminent military action has allowed stocks to recover and investors to move away from safe-haven assets such as the US dollar.
Preliminary eurozone inflation figures have met expectations with the headline Consumer Price Index rising to 1.3% yearly and Core CPI holding onto the same level. While the European Central Bank is missing its "2% or close to 2%" inflation target, the situation is improving.
On Monday, Markit's final Services Purchasing Managers' Indexes for December beat expectations, supporting the notion of a recovery in the old continent. The Sentix Investor Confidence also exceeded estimates with 7.6 points.
Later in the day, the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for December is set to rock markets. While economists expect it an improvement over November's statistics, the disappointing manufacturing PMI – the worst since 2009 – may temper expectations.
See ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Preview: Last call for the concerned?
China confirmed that Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington next week for the signing ceremony of Phase One of the trade deal. Investors are still waiting for details of the accord, especially as the scope of Chinese purchases of US agricultural goods remains murky.
Overall, data in Europe is improving while US figures are a cause of concern. Moreover, without Mid-East violence, the safe-haven dollar may extend its retreat. EUR/USD bulls may feel encouraged.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar is squeezed within a wedge or a triangle. This technical pattern implies lower volatility until the currency pair chooses a direction, and at the point, it is set to trend strongly.
But to what direction? EUR/USD is trading above the Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart and trading closer to downtrend resistance than to uptrend support. While momentum is to the downside, it is near balanced. Overall, the upside seems more appealing.
Support awaits at 1.1170, which is the daily low, followed by 1.1145, a swing high from late December. Next, we find 1.1125m which is 2020 low, followed by 1.1105 that capped the euro around Christmas.
Resistance awaits at 1.1208, the weekly high, followed by 1.1230 and 1.240, which both held EUR/USD down in late December. 1.1325 is the next line to watch.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating under 1.12 as EZ inflation meets expectations
EUR/USD is trading below 1.12, as eurozone inflation meets expectations with 1.3% in both headline and core CPI. Mid-East tensions are having a lesser effect on markets and US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD reverses gains as parliament resumes Brexit debate
GBP/USD is below 1.3150, reversing gains seen earlier. The UK parliament reconvenes after the holidays and is set to advance PM Johnson's Brexit bill. Mid-East tensions have diminished.
Cryptos: Decisive day in the balance between Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin retreats in search of a second bullish attempt at the $8000 level. Ethereum wins the first resistance despite Bitcoin's opposition. XRP is doing very well but should do better if it is to gain momentum.
Gold: Grappling with 50-hour MA, stuck in falling channel on 1H
Gold is chipping away at the 50-hour average resistance. The pullback has taken the shape of a falling channel, as seen in the hourly chart. A breakout would imply an end of the pullback and open the doors for a re-test of $1,588.
USD/JPY: Consolidating Monday gains, upside limited
The USD/JPY pair is trading marginally higher this Tuesday, stuck in the 108.40 price zone as the greenback continues recovering unevenly against most major rivals. Middle-East tensions continue to affect investors’ mood, although panic recedes to caution. Equities are trading mostly higher, with the FTSE being an exception, weighed by Pound’s strength.