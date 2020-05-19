EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0927
- European economic sentiment improved in May according to the ZEW Survey.
- The market’s sentiment somehow deteriorated after an optimistic Monday.
- EUR/USD holding on to most of its weekly gains bears side-lined.
The EUR/USD pair is ending Tuesday with modest gains, after trading as high as 1.0975 during the European session. The pair rallied throughout the first half of the day amid the persistent positive sentiment, also backed by encouraging European data. The German ZEW Survey, which showed that the Economic Sentiment in the EU improved to 46 in May, much better than the -12.1 forecast, while for Germany it also improved to 51 from 28.2, although the assessment of the current situation in the country plunged to -93.5 from -91.5.
Asian equities rallied, but European indexes struggled to gain ground, ending the day mixed, as the mood softened. The French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that the European Union recovery fund proposed by Germany and France, probably will not be available until 2021. Wall Street also ended mixed, as US housing data disappointed with April’s Building Permits falling by 20.8% and Housing Starts declining by 30.2% in the same month. Fed’s chief Powell testified before the Congress but failed to impress, centring its testimony in the need for financial aid throughout the crisis.
This Wednesday, the EU will publish its April inflation data, foreseen at 0.4% YoY and the preliminary estimate for the May’s Consumer Confidence, expected to have slid to -24 from -22.7 in April. The US will publish the Minutes of the latest FOMC’s meeting.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD is trading in the 1.0930 price zone, and still has room to extend its advance, according to intraday charts. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is comfortable well above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA about to cross above the larger ones, all of them around the 1.0850/70 area. Technical indicators, in the meantime, are stable around overbought levels, although fr from suggesting an upcoming side. The risk could turn to the downside on a break below 1.0890, and especially if the market’s sentiment continues to deteriorate.
Support levels: 1.0920 1.0890 1.0860
Resistance levels: 1.0950 1.0985 1.1010
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims early gains, holds above 1.0920
The American dollar recovers as Fed’s Powell testifies before the Congress. The soft tone of equities weighs on high-yielding currencies, particularly European ones.
GBP/USD extends daily gains, flirts with 1.2300
The Sterling continues to strengthen against the greenback, despite awful UK employment figures. The kingdom announced a post-Brexit tariffs’ regime.
Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance still at play
Bitcoin's dominance goal is at 60% in the medium term. Extreme mistrust is reflected in sentiment levels inappropriate to current price levels. Ripple is prone to sudden movements, but with no visibility in the direction.
Gold flirts with daily tops, around $1740 level
Gold edged higher during the early North American session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1740 region.
WTI holding in bullish yet dubious territories in the $30's
The price of a barrel of oil is currently trading at $31.58 having travelled between a range of $31.15 and $32.89, -1.89% at the time of writing. The risk-on sentiment is fading as we progress through the week although that is not to say the fundamentals are not favourable for oil in the near term.