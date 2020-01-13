EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1134
- US to remove currency manipulator tag on China ahead of Wednesday’s ceremony.
- US annual final December inflation seen revised up to 2.3% from 2.1%.
- EUR/USD hovering near its daily high ahead of the Asian opening.
A mildly positive mood has dominated the financial scene on Monday, weighing on those considered safe-haven assets. The EUR/USD pair, however, was unable to catch a bid, spending the day in a well-limited range. It hit a daily high of 1.1146 during the American session, boosted by news indicating that the US would remove the tag of “currency manipulator” on China, before both countries sign phase one of the trade deal later this week.
The absence of macroeconomic releases limited further the intraday range for the pair. This Tuesday, the US will release the final version of December CPI, with the annual inflation seen at 2.3%. Despite the risk-on sentiment, the shared currency is having a hard time to extend gains against the greenback, somehow suggesting that the market is waiting for a reason to resume dollar’s buying.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is currently trading at around 1.1135, just above a strong Fibonacci level. It’s technically bullish in the short-term and according to the 4-hour chart, as technical indicators hold within positive levels, and at fresh 1-week highs, although losing upward strength. The price, in the meantime, is struggling with a flat 100 SMA, with all moving averages lacking directional strength. The bullish potential, however, seems limited, as sellers have been adding on approaches to the 1.1200 level. The pair would need to run past 1.1240 to become more attractive to bulls, yet the fundamental scenario doesn’t favor such advance.
Support levels: 1.1090 1.1065 1.1020
Resistance levels: 1.1135 1.1160 1.1200
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1150 on US-China trade headlines
The US is said to lift China’s currency manipulator tag ahead of the trade deal, further fueling the dominant positive mood and weighing on the greenback. Phase one of the trade deal to be signed next Wednesday.
GBP/USD depressed below 1.3000 amid soft data, BOE’s dovishness
Worse-than-anticipated UK data and local policymakers pledging for rate cuts undermine demand for Sterling. GBP/USD sub-1.3000 despite a weaker dollar.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Long-term upward transition
Bitcoin recovers the previous bullish scenario above $8000. Ethereum suffers to maintain the strong pace of Bitcoin, risks losing key supports. XRP tries to re-enter the game above the $0.20 level.
Gold consolidates modest losses, holds around $1550
Gold prices dropped on Monday, on a quiet day for global markets. Price tested levels above $1560 but failed to hold and dropped to as low at $1546 before stabilizing around $1550. The improvement in risk sentiment weakened the demand for gold.
USD/JPY: Bulls pressuring psychological resistance level
Japan will release the November Trade Balance and the December Eco Watchers survey. Risk-on sentiment plays against safe-haven yen and backs a mildly weak dollar. USD/JPY could near the 111.00 figure in the upcoming sessions.