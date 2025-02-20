EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers could retain control while 1.0440 holds as resistance

EUR/USD enters a consolidation phase following a three-day decline.

Sellers could remain interested in case EUR/USD fails to reclaim 1.0440.

The US economic calendar will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.

EUR/USD moves sideways below 1.0450 after closing the previous three days in negative territory. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the risk mood could influence the pair's action in the second half of the day.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.57% -0.18% -1.25% 0.25% -0.40% -0.20% 0.33% EUR -0.57% -0.60% -1.85% -0.22% -0.89% -0.65% -0.14% GBP 0.18% 0.60% -1.16% 0.38% -0.23% -0.05% 0.46% JPY 1.25% 1.85% 1.16% 1.50% 0.89% 1.31% 1.56% CAD -0.25% 0.22% -0.38% -1.50% -0.62% -0.43% 0.08% AUD 0.40% 0.89% 0.23% -0.89% 0.62% 0.24% 0.75% NZD 0.20% 0.65% 0.05% -1.31% 0.43% -0.24% 0.51% CHF -0.33% 0.14% -0.46% -1.56% -0.08% -0.75% -0.51% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The minutes of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) January policy meeting showed late Wednesday that some policymakers cited potential changes in trade and immigration policy as having potential to hinder the disinflation process. Although investors largely ignored this publication, the cautious market stance helped the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground and didn't allow EUR/USD to stage a rebound.

Later in the day, the US Department of Labor will publish the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Markets expect the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to rise to 215,000 in the week ending February 15 from 213,000 in the previous week. A reading at or below 200,000 could support the USD with the immediate reaction and cause EUR/USD to stretch lower. On the other hand, a print above 230,000 could have the opposite impact on the pair's action.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures were last seen losing between 0.2% and 0.3%. A bearish opening in Wall Street, followed by a sharp decline in main equity indexes, could allow the USD to benefit from safe-haven flows and open the door for an extended slide in EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 50, highlighting a lack of buyer interest.

On the downside, 1.0390-1.0400 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), 50-day SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as the first support area before 1.0370 (200-period SMA) and 1.0350 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).

In case EUR/USD climbs above 1.0440 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and confirms this level as support, technical sellers could be discouraged. Above this resistance, 1.0500-1.0510 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) and 1.0550 (static level) could be seen as next hurdles.