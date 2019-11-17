EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1054
- Trade tensions between the US and China continue to dent investors’ mood.
- US Retail Sales bounced in October, Industrial Production, however, missed expectations.
- EUR/USD could test the 1.1100 level before long-term sellers return.
The EUR/USD pair has recovered some ground Friday, ending the week with modest gains at around 1.1050. The American dollar extended its slide as speculative interest couldn’t find a reason to keep on buying it. Trade woes between the US and China and mixed US data exacerbated profit-taking ahead of the close. Wall Street settled at record highs, while government bond yields bounced just modestly, indicating decreasing demand for safety.
The EU October inflation came in as expected, up by 0.7% YoY, and with the core CPI up by 1.1%. In the US, on the other hand, Retail Sales were slightly better than expected, up by 0.3% in October, although Industrial Production fell by 0.8% in the same month, while Capacity Utilization shrank to 76.7%, both below forecasts. The macroeconomic calendar has little to offer this Monday, which means sentiment will continue leading the way.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows that it has managed to extend its recovery from the 61.8% retracement of the October rally, to settle just below the 38.2% retracement of the same rally at 1.1065. The risk remains skewed to the downside, as the 20 and the 100 DMA continue heading firmly lower above the current level, while technical indicators have recovered within negative levels, although without bullish strength. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has room to extend its advance, although the bullish potential is limited, with the 100 DMA maintaining its downward slope well above the current level and technical indicators well above their midlines, the Momentum decelerating and the RSI already turning lower.
Support levels: 1.1015 1.0985 1.0950
Resistance levels: 1.1065 1.1110 1.1140
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Brexit hopes maintain Sterling afloat
The GBP/USD pair hit a daily high of 1.2918 on Friday, boosted by news indicating that the Brexit Party has decided to step down from 43 additional constituencies where Labour won, facilitating the way for a Conservative majority.
EUR/USD: Recovery could continue in the short-term
The EUR/USD pair has recovered some ground Friday, ending the week with modest gains at around 1.1050. The American dollar extended its slide as speculative interest couldn’t find a reason to keep on buying it.
USD/JPY: Pressuring resistance but without enough strength
The USD/JPY pair trimmed part of its weekly losses last Friday, closing the week in the red at around 108.80. Demand for safe-haven assets eased despite persistent tensions between the US and China.
US Dollar Index challenges weekly lows near 98.00
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a bundle of its main rivals, is now accelerating the downside and threatens to test the key support at 98.00 the figure.
Trump Impeachment: Markets will not like any replacement
The public phase of the impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump has kicked off, with the US public and parties divided more than ever. How does it affect markets?