EUR/USD Forecast: Recovery attempts could remain shallow

EUR/USD extended its weekly slide and closed in negative territory on Thursday. The pair stages a modest rebound and trades near 1.1550 in the European morning on Friday as market focus shifts to the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data from the US.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.65% 0.49% 1.43% 0.44% 1.34% 1.31% 1.30% EUR -0.65% -0.06% 1.14% -0.19% 0.67% 0.67% 0.67% GBP -0.49% 0.06% 0.92% -0.13% 0.73% 0.73% 0.73% JPY -1.43% -1.14% -0.92% -0.95% -0.07% -0.11% -0.15% CAD -0.44% 0.19% 0.13% 0.95% 0.89% 0.86% 0.86% AUD -1.34% -0.67% -0.73% 0.07% -0.89% 0.00% 0.00% NZD -1.31% -0.67% -0.73% 0.11% -0.86% -0.00% -0.00% CHF -1.30% -0.67% -0.73% 0.15% -0.86% -0.00% 0.00% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Thursday that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 119,000 in September. This print followed the 4,000 decrease recorded in August and surpassed the market expectation of 50,000. On a negative note, the change in NFP for July was revised down by 7,000, from +79,000 to +72,000, and the change for August was revised down by 26,000, from +22,000 to -4,000. Other details of the report showed that the Unemployment Rate edged higher to 4.4% from 4.3%.

The market reaction to the September employment report remained short-lived and the risk-averse market atmosphere helped the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground, not allowing EUR/USD to rebound in the American session on Thursday.

Early Friday, the data from Germany showed that preliminary HCOB Services PMI declined to 52.7 in November from 54.6, while the Manufacturing PMI edged lower to 48.4 from 49.6.

Assessing the survey's findings, "the German economy is limping towards marginal growth at best in the fourth quarter," said Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said.

Later in the day, S&P Global PMI data from the US will be scrutinized by investors. In case both headline PMIs arrive in the expansion territory above 50, the USD could preserve its strength heading into the weekend and make it difficult for EUR/USD to keep its footing. Conversely, a reading below 50 in either the Manufacturing or Services PMI could help the pair extend its recovery in the second half of the day.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) extends its slide beneath the 50- and 100-period SMAs, while the 200-period SMA also declines. Price holds below all these moving averages, preserving a bearish bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 46, recovering from earlier oversold readings yet still below the 50 midline.

Measured from the 1.1885 high to the 1.1470 low, Fibonacci retracements frame rebounds as corrective. The 23.6% retracement at 1.1568 aligns as the immediate resistance, before the 38.2% retracement at 1.1629. On the downside, 1.1500 (round level) could be seen as an interim support level before 1.1470 (end-point of the downtrend), 1.1450 (static level) and 1.1400 (static level).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)