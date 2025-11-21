TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD Forecast: Recovery attempts could remain shallow

  • EUR/USD clings to small daily gains near 1.1550 early Friday.
  • The technical outlook doesn't yet point to a reversal in the near term.
  • Markets await preliminary November PMI data from the US.
EUR/USD Forecast: Recovery attempts could remain shallow
Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

EUR/USD extended its weekly slide and closed in negative territory on Thursday. The pair stages a modest rebound and trades near 1.1550 in the European morning on Friday as market focus shifts to the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data from the US.

Euro Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.65%0.49%1.43%0.44%1.34%1.31%1.30%
EUR-0.65%-0.06%1.14%-0.19%0.67%0.67%0.67%
GBP-0.49%0.06%0.92%-0.13%0.73%0.73%0.73%
JPY-1.43%-1.14%-0.92%-0.95%-0.07%-0.11%-0.15%
CAD-0.44%0.19%0.13%0.95%0.89%0.86%0.86%
AUD-1.34%-0.67%-0.73%0.07%-0.89%0.00%0.00%
NZD-1.31%-0.67%-0.73%0.11%-0.86%-0.00%-0.00%
CHF-1.30%-0.67%-0.73%0.15%-0.86%-0.00%0.00%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Thursday that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 119,000 in September. This print followed the 4,000 decrease recorded in August and surpassed the market expectation of 50,000. On a negative note, the change in NFP for July was revised down by 7,000, from +79,000 to +72,000, and the change for August was revised down by 26,000, from +22,000 to -4,000. Other details of the report showed that the Unemployment Rate edged higher to 4.4% from 4.3%.

The market reaction to the September employment report remained short-lived and the risk-averse market atmosphere helped the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground, not allowing EUR/USD to rebound in the American session on Thursday.

Early Friday, the data from Germany showed that preliminary HCOB Services PMI declined to 52.7 in November from 54.6, while the Manufacturing PMI edged lower to 48.4 from 49.6.

Assessing the survey's findings, "the German economy is limping towards marginal growth at best in the fourth quarter," said Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said.

Later in the day, S&P Global PMI data from the US will be scrutinized by investors. In case both headline PMIs arrive in the expansion territory above 50, the USD could preserve its strength heading into the weekend and make it difficult for EUR/USD to keep its footing. Conversely, a reading below 50 in either the Manufacturing or Services PMI could help the pair extend its recovery in the second half of the day.

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) extends its slide beneath the 50- and 100-period SMAs, while the 200-period SMA also declines. Price holds below all these moving averages, preserving a bearish bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 46, recovering from earlier oversold readings yet still below the 50 midline.

Measured from the 1.1885 high to the 1.1470 low, Fibonacci retracements frame rebounds as corrective. The 23.6% retracement at 1.1568 aligns as the immediate resistance, before the 38.2% retracement at 1.1629. On the downside, 1.1500 (round level) could be seen as an interim support level before 1.1470 (end-point of the downtrend), 1.1450 (static level) and 1.1400 (static level).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

More from Eren Sengezer
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD pierces 1.1500 ahead of the weekly close

EUR/USD pierces 1.1500 ahead of the weekly close

EUR/USD extends is slide below the 1.1500 mark in the American session on Friday and remains on track to end the week in negative territory. The US Dollar (USD) benefits from the upbeat November PMI data and makes it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound.

GBP/USD stays below 1.3100, looks to post weekly losses

GBP/USD stays below 1.3100, looks to post weekly losses

GBP/USD struggles to gather recovery momentum and trades below 1.3100 on Friday. Disappointing Retail Sales and mixed PMI figures from the UK make it difficult for the pair to gain traction, while the upbeat US PMI readings support the USD. 

Gold struggles to recover above $4,100 on easing Fed rate cut bets

Gold struggles to recover above $4,100 on easing Fed rate cut bets

Gold recovers modestly from session lows but remains below $4,100 on Friday. Diminishing odds of a Federal Reserve rate cut in December and strong US PMI data help the US Dollar stay resilient and doesn't allow XAU/USD to gather recovery momentum. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off intensifies as liquidations hit $2 billion 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off intensifies as liquidations hit $2 billion 

Bitcoin is retesting April levels, falling toward $80,000 amid $2 billion crypto liquidations. Ethereum downtrend accelerates toward $2,500 as institutional investors exit. XRP extends its decline below $2.00, weighed down by decreasing retail demand.

Week ahead – Could US data revive risk appetite amidst a low liquidity week?

Week ahead – Could US data revive risk appetite amidst a low liquidity week?

Risk assets sell off on AI valuation concerns and hawkish Fedspeak. US data in focus amidst a holiday-shortened week with low liquidity available. Dollar weakness hinges on improved risk appetite and weak data releases.

Ripple eyes April lows despite Bitwise ETF launch, steady inflows

Ripple eyes April lows despite Bitwise ETF launch, steady inflows

Ripple is extending its down leg below $2.00, trading at $1.87 at the time of writing on Friday. Heightened volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty are supporting the sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers