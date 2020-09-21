EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1763
- Concerns about economic growth hit the financial world amid a second coronavirus wave in the EU.
- US Federal Reserve chief Powell set to speak later today, but no relevant comments expected.
- EUR/USD is bearish and about to break below the current September low.
The EUR/USD pair has fallen to 1.1763 during European trading hours, as local indexes plunged, spurring risk aversion. The dollar strengthened even against safe-haven gold and CHF, with the Japanese currency being the only one appreciating against the American currency. The sour sentiment is the result of a second coronavirus wave hitting the EU and local lockdowns announced. The sour sentiment was exacerbated by news that a second participant in AstraZeneca trials of a vaccine has developed serious neurological symptoms.
German FinMin Scholz said this Monday that German debt will likely reach the 80% of the GDP, and subtle referred to EUR’s appreciation, as he added that the ECB is currently faced with a strengthening currency. Meanwhile, ECB’s Lagarde said that the Union’s economic recovery remains “very uncertain, uneven and incomplete.”
The US published the August Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which came in at 0.79, missing expectations of 1.95. Later today, several FOMC members will speak today, including chair Powell, although he is not due to referring to monetary policy.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades near the mentioned daily low and seems poised to extend its decline as risk-off keeps leading the way. From a technical point of view, the 4-hour chart shows that it has extended its slump below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA extending below the larger ones. Technical indicators head lower, although with uneven strength. The Momentum remains within positive levels, as the pair remains above its monthly low at 1.1736, the immediate support.
Support levels: 1.1735 1.1690 1.1650
Resistance levels: 1.1795 1.1830 1.1875
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at fresh September lows
Risk-aversion is the main theme this Monday, amid resurgent coronavirus cases in the Old Continent and the announcement of new lockdowns. ECB’s Lagarde said the economic recovery in the EU is “very uncertain, uneven and incomplete.”
GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.2800
The Pound plunged on a dismal market mood, as PM Johnson acknowledged the kingdom is undergoing a second coronavirus wave. GBP/USD trades at one-week lows around 1.2800.
XAU/USD dives to sub-$1900 levels, six-week lows
Gold extended last week's rejection slide from a short-term descending trend-line resistance and tumbled to six-week lows during the early North American session.
Bitcoin needs to defend critical support level at $10,600
Bitcoin was trading inside an ascending triangle pattern between September 3 and September 15, which is created when the price establishes higher lows and a horizontal trendline around the swing highs.
WTI plummets to $39, down more than 4%
Crude oil prices closed the previous week sharply higher but erased a large portion of those gains on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was down 4.2%, the biggest daily percentage decline in nearly two weeks, at $39.15.