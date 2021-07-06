EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1843
- German data was unexpectedly disappointing, with the Economic Sentiment contracting in July.
- US ISM Services PMI is foreseen at 63.5 in June, down from the previous 64.
- EUR/USD is poised to extend its decline sub-1.1800 in the near-term.
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1894 but changed course amid renewed dollar’s demand and dismal European data weighing on the market’s mood. The pair hovers around 1.1840 heading into the US opening, as Wall Street aims to open lower, weighed by the sour tone of European indexes.
Germany published May Factory Orders, which rose by 54.3% YoY and fell 3.7% MoM. The ZEW survey showed that the Economic Sentiment contracted to 63.3 in July, much worse than anticipated. The sentiment in the EU was also down, to 61.2. On a positive note, May Retail Sales in the EU rose 4.6% MoM and 9% YoY, beating expectations. The US session will bring the final June Markit Services PMI and the official ISM index, this last, foreseen at 63.5, down from the previous 64.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair offers a neutral-to-bearish stance. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is comfortable below a directionless 20 SMA, while the longer ones extend their declines above it. Technical indicators are flat, the Momentum around its midline and the RSI within negative levels, anticipating another leg lower on a break below 1.1800.
Support levels: 1.1795 1.1750 1.1710
Resistance levels: 1.1885 1.1920 1.1960
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD off the highs amid dollar bounce, mixed German data
EUR/USD has retreated to around 1.1850 as the US dollar bounces from the lows and after the German ZEW figures came out mixed. Worries about the Delta covid variant persist ahead of US ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD cools amid Brexit concerns, greenback comeback
GBP/USD has slipped from near 1.39 as the EU threatens legal action related to Brexit disagreements and despite upbeat UK Construction PMI. The US dollar is recovering from the lows as Americans return from their long weekend.
XAU/USD jumps to fresh three-week tops, around $1,810 area
Gold continued scaling higher through the first half of the European session and shot to near three-week tops, around the $1,809 region in the last hour.
Bitcoin consolidates as altcoins charge ahead
Bitcoin price takes another jab at the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $35,618 in an attempt to tag the range high at $42,451. Ethereum price bounces off the lower end of a rising wedge pattern while the risk of downside looms.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound
Timing is everything. As the release of Nonfarm Payrolls has triggered a downward dollar correction, the next significant release could unleash fresh dollar strength – almost regardless of the outcome. The greenback's downside correction may end in response to the report.