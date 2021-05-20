EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2218
- A better market mood helped the EUR trim its post-FOMC losses.
- US Treasury yields were sharply down, backing stocks’ recovery.
- EUR/USD trades near May’s high with a limited bullish momentum in the near-term.
The EUR/USD pair recovered the ground lost after the Fed Meeting’s Minutes, trading by the end of Thursday around the 1.2215 level. The market shrugged off the dismal mood ever since the day started, as most Asian indexes closed in the green, leading to gains among their European and American counterparts. Government bond yields retreated from weekly highs, adding pressure on the greenback.
The EU released the March Current Account, which posted a seasonally adjusted surplus of €17.8 billion and better-than-anticipated Construction Output data for the same month, up 18.3%. The US published the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, which came in at 31.5 in May, worse than the 43 expected. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 14 resulted in 444K beating the 450K expected.
On Friday, the focus will be on the preliminary Markit PMIs for May for the EU and the US. Recoveries are expected in the services and manufacturing sectors in the Union, while US indexes are seen holding well into expansionary levels. The EU will release May Consumer Confidence, expected to have improved to -6.1.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades near the critical 1.2245 area, where the pair topped this month and back in February. The near-term picture indicates that bulls retain control, although the pair lacks momentum. In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD managed to advance above a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators keep losing strength, the Momentum piercing its 100 level and the RSI currently flat at around 62.
Support levels: 1.2180 1.2140 1.2095
Resistance levels: 1.2245 1.2290 1.2330
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
