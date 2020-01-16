EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1155
- German inflation met the market’s expectations in December by surging by 1.5% YoY.
- US December Retail Sales beat analyst forecast, gave the dollar a breathe.
- EUR/USD neutral-to-bullish in the short-term needs to break above 1.1180.
The American dollar keeps easing against most major rivals, with the EUR/USD pair reaching a fresh weekly high at 1.1172 during European trading hours. The market has finished digesting the completion of phase one of the trade deal between the US and China, which felt short of triggering risk-appetite. Investors were waiting to hear the end of tariffs on imports, essential to boost growth. President Trump said that rolling back levies would be considered in the next phase of negotiations.
Germany released December inflation, which resulted as expected at 1.5% YoY. The US, on the other hand, has just released December Retail Sales, which came in at 0.3%, although the core reading beat the market’s expectations, supporting a mild dollar recovery. According to the official release, Retail Sales Control Group was up by 0.5%, while Retail Sales ex-autos surged by 0.7%, both beating the market’s expectations. Also, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended January 10 were up by 204K, better than the 216K expected.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is offering a neutral-to-bullish, as despite retreating, it continues trading above all of its moving averages in the 4-hour chart, while technical indicators hold within positive levels, although directionless. The pair is also above the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline, while the 68.2% retracement comes at 1.1180, the level to surpass to gain bullish traction.
Support levels: 1.1120 1.1090 1.1065
Resistance levels: 1.1180 1.1220 1.1260
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from the highs after strong US retail sales
EUR/USD has retreated back toward 1.1150 after US retail sales beat expectations with 0.5% on the control group. Earlier, the upbeat ECB minutes supported the euro.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3050 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, stabilizing after disappointing UK data that led to speculation about a BOE rate cut. Doubts about the signed US-Sino trade deal persist.
Cryptos are building the basement for a burst through the roof
Consolidation continues and aims for resolution by early February. Improved global risk perception is holding back prices at key resistance levels. The battle to know how to classify the XRP adds uncertainty to the price.
Gold trades with modest losses, just above $1550 level
Gold traded with a mild negative bias on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous session's positive move, albeit has still managed to hold above $1550 level.
USD/JPY: Bulls gearing up for a move towards multi-month ascending trend-line
Following the previous session's brief pause, the USD/JPY pair regained some positive traction on Thursday and remained well within the striking distance of multi-month tops set earlier this week.