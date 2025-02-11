EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.0300 in the European morning on Tuesday.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell testify on the semiannual Monetary Policy Report.

The technical outlook shows that the bearish bias remains unchanged in the near term.

EUR/USD trades in a narrow channel at around 1.0300 after posting small daily losses on Monday. Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony on the semiannual Monetary Policy Report before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee at 15:00 GMT.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.23% 0.42% 0.43% 0.29% -0.09% 0.22% 0.27% EUR -0.23% 0.26% 0.31% 0.18% -0.32% 0.08% 0.12% GBP -0.42% -0.26% -0.09% -0.11% -0.59% -0.18% -0.14% JPY -0.43% -0.31% 0.09% -0.16% -0.44% -0.20% -0.13% CAD -0.29% -0.18% 0.11% 0.16% -0.36% -0.10% -0.06% AUD 0.09% 0.32% 0.59% 0.44% 0.36% 0.40% 0.44% NZD -0.22% -0.08% 0.18% 0.20% 0.10% -0.40% 0.04% CHF -0.27% -0.12% 0.14% 0.13% 0.06% -0.44% -0.04% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

US President Donald Trump has signed an order to impose a sweeping 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports into the US late Monday. Trump also noted that his administration will look into tariffs on automobiles, microchips, and pharmaceuticals next. Over the weekend, Trump has promised to share details on Tuesday or Wednesday on his reciprocal tariff plan.

In a report published on Monday, Goldman Sachs said that the EU could retaliate by imposing tariffs on US technology services rather than goods. As markets await clarity on how the EU-US trade relations evolve, EUR/USD struggles to gain traction.

Powell will deliver a prepared statement and respond to questions from lawmakers on the first day of his testimony. In case Powell reiterates the cautious approach to policy easing, citing the uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook on Trump tariff policy, the US Dollar (USD) could hold its ground and make it difficult for EUR/USD to stage a rebound. On the flip side, the USD could come under selling pressure and open the door for a leg higher in the pair, if Powell suggests that the changes to the trade policy are unlikely to influence inflation developments in a significant way.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 40, suggesting that sellers look to retain control in the near term.

Looking south, first support area could be spotted at 1.0290-1.0300 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend, round level) before 1.0250 (static level) and 1.0200 (round level, static level). On the upside, resistances aligns at 1.0350-1.0360 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 200-period Simple Moving Average), 1.0400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0440 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).