- EUR/USD regained poise and surpassed 1.0900.
- Advanced PMIs lent support to the single currency.
- The ECB is largely expected to keep rates unchanged.
The surprising intense sell-off in the greenback allowed EUR/USD to leave behind part of the recent weakness and refocus on the upside, surpassing the 1.0900 hurdle to print new multi-day highs.
The USD Index (DXY) suffered the prevailing risk-friendly environment and dropped to the sub-103.00 region despite the move higher in US yields across the curve, while speculation kept pointing to dwindling bets of a Fed’s rate cut in March, favouring instead a reduction of rates in May.
Also contributing to the resurgence of the buying interest in the pair, advanced PMIs in Germany and the euro bloc came in on the strong side for the month of January, exposing some reactivation of the economic activity in the region and hinting at the idea of a potential soft landing of the region’s economy.
Ahead of the upcoming ECB event, it is important to highlight that market participants have already factored in approximately 120 bps in rate cuts for the current year. However, there is a growing debate between market participants and the rate-setters at the ECB regarding the timing of the central bank's decision to implement a reduction in the policy rate for the region. Furthermore, President Lagarde has hinted at the possibility of a potential move during the summer.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
If the EUR/USD falls further and hits the 2024 bottom of 1.0821 (January 23), it may approach the temporary 100-day SMA at 1.0773 before reaching the December 2023 low of 1.0723 (December 8). The breach of this level should not have any significant support until the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13, 2023), which is ahead of the October 2023 low of 1.0448 (October 3) and the round level of 1.0400.
The pair's outlook is predicted to become bearish if it clears the important 200-day SMA, now at 1.0844, in a sustained manner.
On the upside, spot needs to leave behind the weekly high of 1.0998 (January 11), to open the door to a possible visit to the December top of 1.1139 (December 28).
Based on the 4-hour chart, the pair appears to have returned to the consolidative phase. However, the initial support level will be at 1.0821, which comes ahead of 1.0723. Bullish efforts, on the other hand, could seek for a challenge of 1.0932 prior to 1.0998. The MACD remains slightly negative, but the RSI returned to the 50 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seems to have moved into a consolidative phase
AUD/USD added to Tuesday’s uptick, although its price action remained stuck within a rangebound theme despite the favourable risk-on mood.
EUR/USD regains some shine prior to ECB
EUR/USD advances markedly after two daily pullbacks in a row, although a convincing breakout of the 1.0900 barrier remains elusive for the time being.
Gold plunges with renewed US Dollar demand
Gold came under bearish pressure and turned negative on the day below $2,020 in the American session on Wednesday. Upbeat PMI readings from the US helped the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retrace its daily decline and weighed on XAU/USD.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC defies respectable correction, restores above $40,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price is attempting a recovery barely 24 hours after speculation of a “respectable correction” that was expected to send BTC to the $35,000 range. Ethereum (ETH) price is yet to heed BTC’s cue, while Ripple (XRP) appears to have bottomed out.
Tomorrow is the big day: The ECB meeting and the US releasing Q1 GDP
The Bank of Canada meets today but no change is forecast. We also get the US flash purchasing managers indices, but tomorrow is the big day, with the ECB meeting and the US releasing Q1 GDP, which will contain data on consumption and thus on inflation.