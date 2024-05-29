EUR/USD Current price: 1.0851
- German annual inflation rose by more than anticipated in May, according to preliminary estimates.
- Federal Reserve officials keep pouring cold water on potential interest rate cuts.
- EUR/USD holds within familiar levels as investors await fresh clues.
The EUR/USD pair fell early on Wednesday, finding intraday buyers at 1.0836. Comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials further diluted the odds of a September interest rate cut, spurring risk aversion across financial markets. As a result, stock markets turned south, with most Asian indexes dipping in the red. European ones also edged lower, limiting the bounce ahead of the release of German inflation data.
According to preliminary estimates, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose by 0.1% MoM in May, while the annual increase hit 2.8%, the latter surpassing expectations of 2.7% and the previous 2.4%, Germany's Destatis reported. The EUR/USD pair recovered further with the news but remains within familiar levels at around 1.0850.
The American session will bring just minor figures from the United States (US). The country will release the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for May and the Fed's Beige Book. Additionally, Fed New York President John Williams is set to make a public appearance.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart shows the EUR/USD pair unchanged for a second consecutive day. Still, it is losing bullish strength rather than suggesting an upcoming slump, as it is still trading above all its moving averages. Furthermore, the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) maintains its bullish momentum and currently aims to cross above a flat 100 SMA, both converging around 1.0815. Finally, technical indicators are neutral-to-lower, although holding well above their midlines.
In the near term, EUR/USD maintains a neutral stance. Technical indicators turned higher but stand within neutral levels, far from suggesting strong buying interest. Meanwhile, the 20 SMA caps advances in the 1.0860 region, while the 100 SMA provides intraday support. The most likely scenario is that EUR/USD will remain within familiar levels before the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's favorite inflation measure, next Friday.
Support levels: 1.0815 1.0780 1.0740
Resistance levels: 1.0910 1.0960 1.1000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Door open to a test of 0.6600 and below
AUD/USD added to losses recorded in the previous session and traded at shouting distance from the 0.6600 neighbourhood amidst increasing buying pressure surrounding the Greenback.
EUR/USD: Beware of the 200-day SMA
EUR/USD came under heightened downside pressure in response to extra traction in the Greenback, always in line with rising US yields and expectations of a delayed interest rate cut by the Fed.
Gold pressures daily lows around $2,340
Gold trades in negative territory near $2,340 after closing the previous three trading days higher. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gains more than 1% on the day above 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.
Bitcoin outlook: Near-term bias to remain bullish above 66K
Bitcoin stands at the back foot following repeated failure to clear psychological 70K barrier, though near-term action is still holding within a range (66915/71933), part of larger consolidation below new record high and moving in a sideways mode.
The People's Bank of China says, “Don't worry, be happy”
The Dollar rebounds on Tuesday, but Gold & Silver ignore the Dollar move. Good Day... And a Wonderful Wednesday to you! Well, it did indeed look as though my beloved Cardinals were dragging the line in Monday's game