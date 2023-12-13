- Fed holds rates, hints at rate cuts in 2024.
- ECB to keep rates steady, no surprises expected.
- The EUR/USD jumped rising above the 20-DMA.
The EUR/USD pair rallied over 100 pips following the Federal Reserve meeting, to the 1.0900 aera. Despite the magnitude of the move, the momentum remains firmly bullish, supported by the US Dollar's decline.
As expected, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged during the meeting. In their projections, policymakers anticipate multiple rate cuts in 2024. This outlook from the FOMC staff prompted a rally in US bonds, with the 10-year yield dropping to 4%, its lowest level since August. Simultaneously, the US Dollar Index also lost nearly 1%, approaching the 102.50 area.
The European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its decision on Thursday. Interest rates are expected to remain on hold for the second consecutive meeting. There will likely be discussions regarding PEPP reinvestment and the Minimum Reserve Requirement, but no decisions are expected at this time. ECB President Christine Lagarde will deliver a press conference, and updated staff macroeconomic projections will be released. A downgrade in inflation and growth forecasts is anticipated. If no surprises emerge from the meeting, the impact on the market could be limited.
The focus is now set on what the ECB will do next year. Markets seem dovish, with a rate cut already priced in for the April meeting. This expectation has been weighing on the Euro, and Thursday's meeting will likely provide further insight for future repositioning.
In the US, after the Fed meeting, the focus will be back on the data. The weekly Jobless Claims and Retail Sales reports are due on Thursday.
The US Dollar has resumed its decline after the FOMC, supporting a potential rally back to 1.1000. However, the ECB could halt the rally on Thursday, or the Eurozone PMIs on Friday.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Boosted by a sharp decline in the US Dollar, the EUR/USD pair broke above the 1.0820 level and rose towards the 1.0900 area. There is a decent resistance zone around that area that could potentially limit further upside. However, a bullish breakout above that mark could trigger more gains, with the next resistance seen at 1.0930. Technical indicators on the daily chart have turned bullish, and as long as the pair remains above 1.0870, which is the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), further gains appear likely.
On the 4-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in overbought territory, but the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Momentum indicators suggest that the upward move could extend. In case of a correction, support is expected around 1.0850. Only a decline below 1.0780, which includes the uptrend line and the 20-SMA, would change the short-term outlook to negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0900 after Powell leans dovish
EUR/USD is holding upside traction near 1.0900 in the American session. as markets reprice the 2024 Fed rate cut bets on Chair Powell's dovish comments. The Fed held key rates steady but forecasts three rate cuts next year, weighing heavily on the US Dollar.
GBP/USD rises further above 1.2600 after Fed affirms policy pivot
After testing 1.2500, GBP/USD is staging a solid comeback beyond 1.2600 after a dovish Fed pause crushed the US Dollar across the board. The Fed left the policy rates unchanged while signaling 75 bps rate cuts next year. Fed Chair Powell affirmed the policy pivot.
Gold rallies hard on dovish Fed pause, hovers around $2,020
Gold extended the rebound toward the $2,020 price zone on Wednesday. The Fed stood pat on interest rates but projected three rate cuts in 2024, which smashed the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Powell's dovish outlook added to the Dollar's misery.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust premium hits 29-month high even after Bitcoin price falls to $41,000
As Bitcoin price increased this past month, it brought significant profits to its investors. This included not just retail but also institutional investors and companies such as MicroStrategy, Tesla and others that hold crypto assets.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA hits new all-time high on excitement over dovish Fed Dot Plot
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve (Fed) released a new Dot Plot showing that its projection for interest rates one year out fell by 50 basis points from the last release.