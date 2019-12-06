EUR/USD Forecast: Eyeing US inflation and entering overbought conditions

- EUR/USD has been extending its gradual gains as the greenback loses ground.
- US inflation is left, right, and center for the currency pair today.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart shows EUR/USD is entering overbought conditions.
EUR/USD may have been listening to President Donald Trump's complaints about the weak euro – or more likely extending its gains as speculation about a Fed rate cut mounts ahead of a critical release today. The world's most-popular currency pair is trading close to the 11-week high of 1.1348 recorded on Friday.
Trump has praised low levels of inflation – and that will come to test today. Consumer prices are expected to remain steady in the publication for May with Core CPI remaining at 2.1% year on year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has labeled poor inflation in the first quarter as "transitory" and April's rise in core price has vindicated. The release is due one week ahead of the FOMC gathering.
See
- US CPI Preview: Heading to irrelevance?
- Why US inflation may badly disappoint and down the dollar – FXStreet Surprise Index
ECB President Mario Draghi has left the stage to US inflation and the Fed. Draghi has spoken in Frankfurt this morning and refrained from touching on monetary policy. However, he did reiterate that global trade has been facing headwinds.
And indeed, trade wars have been intensifying. China has devalued the yuan in a move that may be interpreted as a part of its struggle with the US and contrasting Trump's claim that China "badly wants a deal" while he is holding it back. Chinese inflation came out at 2.7% year on year, as expected.
Overall, without critical euro-zone indicators due today, the stage is set for US inflation to set the tone.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD enjoys upside momentum on the four-hour chart but the Relative Strength Index is getting close to 70 – overbought territory – and this implies a potential slide.
1.1348 was the high point on Friday and remains a critical line. A break above it would send EUR/USD to the highest levels since late March. The next cap is at 1.1395 was a swing high back then. It is followed by 1.1445.
1.1325 held the pair down in mid-April and is the immediate support line. Next, we find the round number of 1.1300 which supported it on Tuesday, and 1.1285 which supported it earlier. 1.1250 and 1.1220 are next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from near 11-week highs ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD has retreated from the highs near 1.1350, the highest since March. Trump said he is holding back a trade deal. ECB's Draghi warns of headwinds facing global trade. US inflation is anticipated.
GBP/USD rises as Johnson says he does not want a no-deal Brexit
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750 amid USD weakness. leading candidate Boris Johnson has launched his campaign and says the UK will leave on October 31st but does not aim for a no-deal Brexit.
USD/JPY: trade war fears give the Yen a lift
The USD/JPY pair extended its overnight pullback from over one-week-old ascending trend-line hurdle and continued losing ground through the early European session on Wednesday.
US CPI Preview: Heading to irrelevance?
Core CPI expected to be stable in May, headline CPI to fall. Expectations for a Fed rate cut not primarily related to inflation. Core CPI has been at or above 2% for 14 months.
Gold rallies back closer to weekly tops, around $1335 area
Gold caught some aggressive bids on Wednesday and built on the previous session's goodish rebound from over one-week lows. Fears of a further escalation in the US-China trade tensions provided a strong boost to the precious metal's relative safe-haven status.