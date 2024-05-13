- EUR/USD managed to surpass the 1.0800 barrier on Monday.
- The Greenback started the week on the defensive amidst lower yields.
- Investors’ focus is on the upcoming US inflation data.
A resurgence of bearish sentiment in the US Dollar (USD) prompted a strong response in EUR/USD, pushing it towards multi-day tops north of 1.0800 the figure at the beginning of the week.
The Dollar's pullback coincided with a widespread negative session in US yields across various maturities, always against the unchanged macro environment, which continues to see the Federal Reserve (Fed) beginning its easing cycle in September vs. an earlier start of interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB), probably in June.
In reference to the latter point, CME Group’s FedWatch Tool sees the probability of lower interest rates in the US in September at nearly 65%.
Still around the Fed, FOMC Governor Phillip Jefferson advocated earlier in the day for the continuation of the current monetary policy stance until there were clear signs that price pressures were moderating towards the Fed’s 2% goal. Speaking about inflation, the release of the Producer Prices Index (PPI) and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) later in the week could shed further light on the potential timing of the Fed’s start of its rate-cut programme.
Looking ahead, any temporary weakness in the Dollar is anticipated to be brief due to postponed expectations of a potential Fed interest rate cut later in the year.
Meanwhile, the unchanged monetary policy environment highlights the contrast between the Federal Reserve and other G10 central banks, notably the European Central Bank (ECB).
Regarding the ECB, recent statements from policymakers have suggested an increasing likelihood of the bank starting its easing programme in June, although uncertainties persist regarding the ECB’s future decisions beyond the summer. On this note, de Guindos remarked earlier on Thursday that the ECB is cautious about predicting any trend beyond June.
Looking forward, the relatively subdued economic fundamentals in the Eurozone, coupled with the resilience of the US economy, support expectations for a stronger Dollar in the medium term, especially considering the growing likelihood of the ECB cutting rates well before the Fed.
With this perspective in mind, the potential for further weakness in EUR/USD should be considered in the medium term.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
On the upside, EUR/USD is likely to face first resistance at the May high of 1.0812 (May 3), which comes before the intermediate 100-day SMA of 1.0827 and the April top of 1.0885 (April 9). North of here is the March peak of 1.0981 (March 8), which precedes the weekly high of 1.0998 (January 11), all before the psychological 1.1000 yardstick.
Looking south, a break below the May low of 1.0649 (May 1) could put the 2024 bottom of 1.0601 (April 16) back on the radar prior to the November 2023 low of 1.0516 (November 1). Once this zone is breached, spot may test the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13, 2023), ahead of the 2023 bottom of 1.0448 (October 3) and the round milestone of 1.0400.
The 4-hour chart shows a persistent move higher so far. Against that, there is an immediate upward obstacle at 1.0812, seconded by 1.0885. Meanwhile, initial contention comes at the 200-SMA at 1.0737 followed by 1.0723. The relative strength index (RSI) dropped to around 60.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD maintains its constructive bias above 0.6600
Further weakness in the US Dollar prompted AUD/USD and the rest of the risk-associated space to regain some balance and surpass once again the key barrier at 0.6600 the figure.
EUR/USD looks bid around 1.0800 as US CPI looms closer
EUR/USD rapidly left behind. Friday’s decline and managed to meet fresh buying interest, reclaiming the area beyond the 1.0800 barrier in response to the resurgence of the downward pressure in the Greenback.
Gold under selling pressure near $2,330
Gold prices remain on the back foot amidst some recovery in the Greenback and ahead of the release of US PPI and CPI later in the week, prompting XAU/USD to retest the $2,330 region per troy ounce.
Bitcoin price rises as mainland China makes 50% attendance at Hong Kong's BTC Asia conference
Bitcoin (BTC) price outlook remains subdued on higher periods, but lower time frames show more action. The pioneer cryptocurrency is off to a good start after a show of strength in the Asian session, but things could turn in the US session as happened last week.
Will the United States become the next Argentina?
Let’s give credit where credit is due. Facing down a record-high budget deficit and an entrenched inflation problem, the government is finally embracing fiscal responsibility in a significant way.