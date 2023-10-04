- The US Dollar corrects lower but still indicates an upward bias.
- US jobs data comes in below expectations, with more numbers ahead including Jobless Claims and NFP.
- The EUR/USD has some scope to extend the recovery, potentially facing increased resistance near 1.0560.
The Euro recovered from its lowest level in almost a year against the US Dollar but is struggling to hold above 1.0500. Despite the rebound, it remains under pressure, with the trend favoring the Dollar.
The sell-off in government bonds is making investors nervous. The German 10-year yield rose to 3% for the first time since 2011, while the US Treasury yield peaked at 4.88% before pulling back. Higher yields coupled with slowing inflation mean that real yields are soaring.
Data from the Eurozone showed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.6% in August, matching expectations, while the annual rate deepened into negative territory from -7.6% to -11.5%. Retail Sales in the Eurozone contracted by 1.2% in August, a reading worse than market forecasts of a 0.3% slide.
European Central Bank President (ECB) Christine Lagarde reiterated that interest rates would remain at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary. Markets do not anticipate another rate hike, and comments from ECB officials have become a non-event for the time being. On Thursday, Germany will report trade data.
The US Dollar Index pulled back on Wednesday, but the upward trend remains intact, and fundamental factors still favor the Dollar. The soft ADP report boosted the correction, and incoming employment data, including Jobless Claims on Thursday and Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday, will be critical.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Despite the rebound, the Euro is not out of the woods. The correction could extend without posing a significant threat to the dominant trend. On the daily chart, the Euro is trading well below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and within a downtrend channel. A close above 1.0660 could change the short-term perspective to neutral.
On the 4-hour chart, there is some potential for an upside extension in EUR/USD, especially if it remains above the 20-SMA at 1.0505. The area around 1.0555 represents immediate resistance that could attract sellers, followed by an intermediate downtrend line at 1.0570. A decline below 1.0480 would expose recent lows at 1.0450. If this level is breached, the downside could find support at 1.0430, which is the lower boundary of the channel.
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
