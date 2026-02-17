EUR/USD Forecast: Euro weakens as risk mood sours

EUR/USD struggles to find a foothold and trades at a fresh weekly low below 1.1850 after closing in negative territory on Monday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the risk-averse market atmosphere could make it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.29% 0.48% 0.12% 0.28% 0.10% -0.06% 0.17% EUR -0.29% 0.19% -0.16% -0.01% -0.21% -0.35% -0.12% GBP -0.48% -0.19% -0.60% -0.20% -0.40% -0.54% -0.30% JPY -0.12% 0.16% 0.60% 0.16% -0.01% -0.19% 0.10% CAD -0.28% 0.01% 0.20% -0.16% -0.23% -0.34% -0.11% AUD -0.10% 0.21% 0.40% 0.01% 0.23% -0.15% 0.09% NZD 0.06% 0.35% 0.54% 0.19% 0.34% 0.15% 0.24% CHF -0.17% 0.12% 0.30% -0.10% 0.11% -0.09% -0.24% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Although financial markets in the US were closed in obervance of the Presidents' Day holiday on Monday, the US Dollar (USD) managed to hold its ground and caused EUR/USD to edge lower. Early Tuesday, US stock index futures lose between 0.2% and 0.5% on the day. In case Wall Street's main indexes open in negative territory and remain under bearish pressure, the USD could continue to gather strength as a safe-haven and force the pair to stretch lower in the second half of the day.

Later in the session, ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment for Germany and the Eurozone will be watched closely by investors. A noticeable decline in these data could weigh on the Euro, while a positive surprise could help the currency find support with the immediate reaction. Nevertheless, the market reaction is likely to remain short-lived.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York will publish the Empire State Manufacturing Survey for February on Tuesday. On Wednesday, December Burdable Goods Order and November Housing Starts will be featured in the US economic calendar. More importantly, the Federal Reserve will publish the minuntes of the January policy meeting.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1835. The Relative Strength Index (14) slips to 37, underscoring bearish momentum; a rebound in momentum would emerge with a move back toward the 50 line.

Measured from the 1.1590 low to the 1.2025 high, the 38.2% retracement at 1.1859 now caps rebounds, and the 20-period SMA at 1.1863 reinforces that resistance area ahead of 1.1900 (static level, round level). On the other hand, the 50% retracement at 1.1808 offers nearby support. A sustained break below 1.1808 could expose the 200-period SMA at 1.1775.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)