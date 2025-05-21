EUR/USD trades above 1.1300 in the European session on Wednesday.

The broad-based USD weakness helps the pair push higher.

The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact.

EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum early Wednesday and trades at a fresh two-week-high above 1.1300 after closing the second consecutive day in positive territory on Tuesday. The pair's near-term technical picture highlights a buildup of bullish momentum.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.20% -0.91% -0.82% -0.58% -0.55% -0.76% -1.34% EUR 1.20% 0.27% 0.44% 0.69% 0.78% 0.51% -0.14% GBP 0.91% -0.27% -0.15% 0.42% 0.51% 0.24% -0.41% JPY 0.82% -0.44% 0.15% 0.25% 0.44% 0.27% -0.46% CAD 0.58% -0.69% -0.42% -0.25% 0.04% -0.18% -0.82% AUD 0.55% -0.78% -0.51% -0.44% -0.04% -0.27% -0.90% NZD 0.76% -0.51% -0.24% -0.27% 0.18% 0.27% -0.64% CHF 1.34% 0.14% 0.41% 0.46% 0.82% 0.90% 0.64% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) remained under bearish pressure on Tuesday and helped EUR/USD stretch higher. The lack of progress in US-China trade relations and the political uncertainty in the US seem to be causing the USD to lose interest.

China’s Commerce Ministry said the United States' measures on China’s advanced chips are "typical of unilateral bullying and protectionism," adding that the US violates international law by abusing export controls to contain and suppress China. Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) noted that US President Donald Trump's tax bill, which are yet to be approved by House Republicans, could add roughly $3.8 trillion to the national debt. Earlier in the week, Moody's announced that it downgraded the US' sovereign credit rating to 'AA1' from 'AAA', citing concerns about the unsustainable deficit.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot said on Tuesday that the medium-term inflation outlook is too uncertain to say whether the ECB needs to cut key rates again in June.

Investors will pay close attention to political developments in the US and headlines surrounding geopolitics in the second half of the day. If House Republicans pass Trump's bill, the USD could find some demand with the immediate reaction. However, such a decision could feed into debt fears and make it difficult for the USD to gather strength sustainably. Additionally, a re-escalation of US-China trade tensions could trigger another leg lower in the USD and allow EUR/USD to extend its weekly rally.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD climbed above 1.1270, where the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend and the 50-period SMA converge. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator climbed above 60, reflecting a buildup of bullish momentum.

On the upside, interim resistance seems to have formed at 1.1340 (static level) before 1.1380 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.1430 (static level). Looking south, supports could be spotted at 1.1270, 1.1200 (static level, round level) and 1.1170 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).