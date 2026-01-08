EUR/USD Forecast: Euro trades near key support level

EUR/USD closed in negative territory on Wednesday as the US Dollar (USD) managed to stay resilient against its rivals in the second half of the day. The pair moves sideways below 1.1700 in the European morning on Thursday but the technical outlook doesn't yet point to a recovery attempt.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.45% 0.20% -0.17% 1.00% -0.32% 0.17% 0.72% EUR -0.45% -0.26% -0.57% 0.55% -0.77% -0.29% 0.26% GBP -0.20% 0.26% -0.42% 0.81% -0.51% -0.03% 0.52% JPY 0.17% 0.57% 0.42% 1.15% -0.18% 0.31% 0.91% CAD -1.00% -0.55% -0.81% -1.15% -1.16% -0.83% -0.29% AUD 0.32% 0.77% 0.51% 0.18% 1.16% 0.49% 1.04% NZD -0.17% 0.29% 0.03% -0.31% 0.83% -0.49% 0.55% CHF -0.72% -0.26% -0.52% -0.91% 0.29% -1.04% -0.55% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The USD benefited from the upbeat data and the cautious market stance midweek, causing EUR/USD so stretch lower.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that the Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.4 in December from 52.6 in November, showing an ongoing expansion in the sector's business activity at an accelerating pace. Moreover, the Employment Index of the PMI survey climbed to 52 after staying in contraciton territory, below 50, for six consecutive months.

Later in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will publish the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. A reading at or below 200,000 could be supportive for the USD and cause EUR/USD to continue to push lower. Conversely, a disappointing print above 220,000 could have the opposite impact on the pair's action. However, investors could opt to wait for tomorrow's Nonfarm Payrolls data before taking large positions.

Nevertheless, EUR/USD could have a hard time holding its ground if markets remain risk-averse. As of writing, US stock index futures were down between 0.2% and 0.3%.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1681. The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) extends lower beneath the 50- and 100-period SMAs, underscoring bearish pressure. The 50-period SMA declines while the 100-period SMA flattens, and price holds below both. EUR/USD sits just above the 200-period SMA at 1.1680, which offers nearby dynamic support. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints at 40, below the midline, suggesting subdued momentum and keeping rebounds limited.

Measured from the 1.1503 low to the 1.1800 high, the 50% retracement at 1.1650 and 61.8% retracement at 1.1615 offer next support levels in case 1.1680 fails. Looking north, the first resistance level could be seen at 1.1690-1.1700 (38.2% retracement, round level) ahead of 1.1730-1.1740 (23.6% retracement, 50-period SMA, 100-period SMA).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)