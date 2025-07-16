EUR/USD fluctuates slightly above 1.1600 in the European session on Wednesday.

Markets assess the Fed's rate outlook following June inflation data.

Technical sellers could take action in case 1.1600-1.1590 support fails.

After losing more than 0.5% and touching its lowest level in three weeks near 1.1590 on Tuesday, EUR/USD edges higher and trades above 1.1600 in the European morning on Wednesday. The pair's near-term technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains intact following a correction from oversold levels.

The US Dollar (USD) gathered strength following the June inflation data and caused EUR/USD to turn south.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.7% on a yearly basis in June. This reading followed the 2.4% increase recorded in May and came in line with the market expectation. Following this data, the probability of the Federal Reserve (Fed) lowering the policy rate by 25 basis points in September declined toward 50% from nearly 70% in the previous week, as per CME FedWatch Tool. In turn, the USD Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, gained about 0.6% on the day.

Later in the day, the US economic calendar will feature Producer price Index (PPI) data for June. A significant increase in the monthly figure could boost the USD with the immediate reaction and cause EUR/USD to continue to stretch lower.

Investors will also pay close attention to comments from Fed policymakers. If officials downplay the June inflation data, the USD could have a difficult time outperforming its rivals.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 40 after rebounding from below-30, suggesting that the latest recovery is a technical correction rather than the beginning of a reversal.

On the downside, 1.1600-1.1590 (static level, round level, 200-period Simple Moving Average) aligns as a strong support area before 1.1540 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level of the latest uptrend) and 1.1500 (static level, round level). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1660 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.1715 (100-period Simple Moving Average).