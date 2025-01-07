EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.0400 on Tuesday.

The pair could extend its uptrend once it flips 1.0410-1.0420 into support.

Eurozone inflation report and US data will be watched closely by market participants.

EUR/USD started the week on a bullish note and registered strong gains on Monday as the US Dollar (USD) remained under persistent selling pressure throughout the day. The pair holds its ground and trades in positive territory above 1.0400 in the European morning on Tuesday.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.98% -1.00% 0.25% -0.96% -0.87% -1.00% -0.52% EUR 0.98% -0.01% 1.23% 0.08% 0.16% 0.03% 0.51% GBP 1.00% 0.01% 1.27% 0.11% 0.18% 0.05% 0.53% JPY -0.25% -1.23% -1.27% -1.21% -1.10% -1.22% -0.54% CAD 0.96% -0.08% -0.11% 1.21% 0.02% -0.08% 0.42% AUD 0.87% -0.16% -0.18% 1.10% -0.02% -0.13% 0.35% NZD 1.00% -0.03% -0.05% 1.22% 0.08% 0.13% 0.48% CHF 0.52% -0.51% -0.53% 0.54% -0.42% -0.35% -0.48% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The USD weakened against its rivals on Monday in reaction to the Washington Post report that said US President-elect Donald Trump's aides were considering tariffs that would be applied to every country but only cover critical imports.

Although Trump disputed this claim by calling the story "just another example of fake news," the USD failed to stage a decisive rebound as risk flows dominated the market action.

Eurostat will publish December inflation data on Tuesday. On a yearly basis, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is forecast to rise 2.4% in December, up from the 2.2% increase recorded in November. A stronger increase than expected in the annual HICP could help the Euro preserve its strength.

In the second half of the day, the ISM Services PMI report for December and JOLTS Job Openings data for November will be featured in the US economic docket. The headline ISM Services PMI is seen rising to 53 from 52.1 in November. A reading below 50 could trigger another bout of USD selloff and lift EUR/USD. On the other hand, a print of 55 or higher could help the USD find a foothold and limit the pair's upside.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 60, reflecting the bullish bias in the near term. The Fibonacci 50% retracement level of the latest downtrend and the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) form a key resistance area at 1.0410-1.0420. In case EUR/USD rises above this area and starts using it as support, 1.0460 (200-period SMA; Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) could be seen as next resistance before 1.0520 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).

Looking south, supports could be spotted at 1.0370 (50-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0320 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 20-period SMA).