EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1750 in the European session on Friday.

The uncertainty surrounding EU-US trade relations weighs on sentiment.

Financial markets in the US will remain closed in observance of July 4 holiday.

EUR/USD stays in a consolidation phase above 1.1750 after closing the previous two days in negative territory. With financial markets in the US remaining closed in observance of the July 4 holiday, the pair's action could remain subdued heading into the weekend.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.39% 0.35% -0.03% -0.76% -0.35% -0.21% -0.67% EUR 0.39% 0.70% 0.36% -0.38% 0.01% 0.18% -0.29% GBP -0.35% -0.70% -0.53% -1.07% -0.68% -0.53% -0.99% JPY 0.03% -0.36% 0.53% -0.74% -0.28% -0.14% -0.59% CAD 0.76% 0.38% 1.07% 0.74% 0.36% 0.55% 0.09% AUD 0.35% -0.01% 0.68% 0.28% -0.36% 0.15% -0.30% NZD 0.21% -0.18% 0.53% 0.14% -0.55% -0.15% -0.45% CHF 0.67% 0.29% 0.99% 0.59% -0.09% 0.30% 0.45% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The upbeat employment report from the US reaffirmed the view that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will wait until September to ease the policy and helped the US Dollar (USD) outperform its rivals. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25 basis points rate cut in July dropped below 5% from nearly 25% before the release of the labor market data.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 147,000 in June, compared to the market expectation of 110,000. Moreover, the Unemployment Rate edged lower to 4.1% from 4.2% in May. Additionally, the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) improved to 50.8 in June from 49.9. As a result, the USD Index gained nearly 0.4% on a daily basis.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters on Thursday that they are ready to reach a deal with the US on tariffs. However, she further noted that they are preparing for the possibility that "no satisfactory agreement is reached." Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said late Thursday that they will begin sending letters on trade tariffs starting Friday.

In case markets remain cautious because of the uncertainty surrounding the EU-US trade relations, the Euro could have a difficult time finding demand in the near term.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart moves sideways slightly above 50, while EUR/USD fluctuates between the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA), reflecting a lack of directional momentum.

On the downside, 1.1760 (mid-point of the ascending channel) aligns as the immediate support before 1.1725 (50-period SMA) and 1.1650 (lower limit of the ascending channel). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1800 (static level, round level) and 1.1860 (upper limit of the ascending channel).