EUR/USD Forecast: Euro struggles to gather bullish momentum, eyes on inflation data

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0800 in the European session on Friday.

Inflation data from the Eurozone and the US could ramp up the pair's volatility.

The near-term technical outlook points to a lack of buyer interest.

Following Wednesday's sharp decline, EUR/USD staged a rebound and closed in positive territory on Thursday. The pair fluctuates above 1.0800 in the European session as investors move to the sidelines ahead of key inflation data.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revised the annualized first-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth lower to 1.3% from 1.6% in the initial estimate. In turn, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield corrected lower and lost more than 1% on Thursday, making it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to preserve its strength.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.23% 0.26% 0.08% 0.00% -0.06% -0.06% -1.05% EUR -0.23% 0.00% -0.14% -0.23% -0.36% -0.39% -1.25% GBP -0.26% -0.00% -0.18% -0.26% -0.36% -0.32% -1.28% JPY -0.08% 0.14% 0.18% -0.11% -0.16% -0.05% -1.16% CAD -0.01% 0.23% 0.26% 0.11% -0.09% -0.08% -1.11% AUD 0.06% 0.36% 0.36% 0.16% 0.09% 0.05% -0.93% NZD 0.06% 0.39% 0.32% 0.05% 0.08% -0.05% -1.00% CHF 1.05% 1.25% 1.28% 1.16% 1.11% 0.93% 1.00% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Eurostat will publish the preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Price (HICP) data for May on Friday. Investors expect the core HICP to rise 2.8% on a yearly basis. A reading below the market expectation could weigh on the Euro with the immediate reaction.

In the second half of the day, the BEA will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, for April. Market participants will pay close attention to the monthly core PCE Price Index, which is forecast to rise 0.3% to match March's increase. A reading of 0.2% or lower could revive expectations for a Fed rate cut in September and trigger a USD selloff heading into the weekend. On the other hand, EUR/USD could stay on the back foot if the monthly core PCE rises 0.4% or more. In this scenario, safe-haven flows could dominate the action in the American session and provide an additional boost to the USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD trades at around 1.0830, where the lower limit of the ascending regression channel meets the Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest downtrend. This level is also reinforced by the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. In case the pair rises above that level and starts using it as support, resistances could be seen at 1.0900 (mid-point of the ascending channel) and 1.0950 (upper limit of the ascending channel).

On the downside, key support area aligns at 1.0800-1.0790 (psychological level, static level, Fibonacci 50% retracement, 200-day SMA) before 1.0770 (100-day SMA, 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart) and 1.0750 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).