EUR/USD trades in a tight channel near 1.1200 in the European session on Thursday.

US economic calendar will feature Retail Sales and producer inflation data.

The near-term technical outlook suggests that buyers remain hesitant.

EUR/USD finds it difficult to gather directional momentum in the European session on Thursday and trades marginally higher on the day near 1.1200. Investors await key macroeconomic data releases from the US.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.45% 0.22% -0.31% 0.63% -0.09% 0.57% 0.37% EUR -0.45% -0.10% -0.21% 0.66% 0.08% 0.60% 0.40% GBP -0.22% 0.10% 0.08% 0.76% 0.19% 0.62% 0.49% JPY 0.31% 0.21% -0.08% 0.93% -0.41% 0.02% 0.44% CAD -0.63% -0.66% -0.76% -0.93% -0.44% -0.06% -0.27% AUD 0.09% -0.08% -0.19% 0.41% 0.44% 0.42% 0.27% NZD -0.57% -0.60% -0.62% -0.02% 0.06% -0.42% -0.23% CHF -0.37% -0.40% -0.49% -0.44% 0.27% -0.27% 0.23% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

After weakening against its major rivals on Tuesday, the US Dollar struggled to find demand in the first half of the day on Wednesday. Later in the American session, improving risk mood helped the USD stage a rebound, causing EUR/USD to erase its daily gains.

In the European session on Thursday, US stock index futures lose between 0.6% and 0.7%, pointing to a cautious market stance.

In the second half of the day, April Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales data will be featured in the US economic calendar, alongside the weekly Initial Jobless Claims.

On a monthly basis, the PPI is forecast to rise 0.3% following the 0.1% decline recorded in March. Earlier in the week, soft inflation data from the US weighed heavily on the USD. Hence, a weaker-than-expected monthly PPI print could have a similar impact on the USD.

Although investors widely expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to leave the policy unchanged in June, the CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a less than 40% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in July, suggesting that there is room for USD weakness in case investors lean toward a policy easing in July on soft producer inflation data.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays flat near 50, reflecting EUR/USD's indecisiveness.

On the upside, 1.1240 (200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), 50-period SMA) aligns as immediate resistance before 1.1270 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.1300 (100-period SMA, round level). Looking south, support levels could be spotted at 1.1170 (Fibonacci 50% retracement), 1.1080 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.1000 (round level, static level).