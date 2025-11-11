EUR/USD Forecast: Euro struggles to find direction

EUR/USD failed to make a decisive move on Monday and closed the day virtually unchanged. The pair remains in a consolidation phase early Tuesday and continues to fluctuate near 1.1550.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.03% 0.14% 0.19% -0.19% -0.49% -0.36% -0.24% EUR 0.03% 0.16% 0.25% -0.19% -0.49% -0.36% -0.24% GBP -0.14% -0.16% 0.16% -0.35% -0.65% -0.52% -0.39% JPY -0.19% -0.25% -0.16% -0.44% -0.73% -0.59% -0.52% CAD 0.19% 0.19% 0.35% 0.44% -0.21% -0.18% -0.11% AUD 0.49% 0.49% 0.65% 0.73% 0.21% 0.13% 0.25% NZD 0.36% 0.36% 0.52% 0.59% 0.18% -0.13% 0.12% CHF 0.24% 0.24% 0.39% 0.52% 0.11% -0.25% -0.12% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The risk-positive market atmosphere on growing optimism about the US government shutdown coming to an end made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to gather strength. Nevertheless, the uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy decision in December capped the pair's upside, as investors refrained from betting on a broad USD weakness given the heightened probability of a Fed policy hold.

November ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment Index data for Germany and the Eurozone will be featured in the European economic calendar on Tuesday. Later in the session, NFIB Business Optimism Index and the Automatic Data Processing's (ADP) newly introduced weekly ADP Employment Change data will be watched closely by market participants.

In case there is a negative print in the ADP data, the USD could come under renewed selling pressure and allow EUR/USD to stretch higher. On the flip side, a reading at or above 20K could have the opposite impact on the currency's action.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade mixed following the risk rally seen in Wall Street on Monday. The funding bill, which will pave the way for the government's reopening and was approved by the Senate, will head to the House of Representatives for a final approval on Wednesday. Once the government is funded, investors will await the release of key data, such as the Consumer Price Index, Nonfarm Payrolls and Gross Domestic Product, that were postponed during the shutdown.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD trades between the 50-period and the 100-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator moves sideways slightly above 50, reflecting the pair's indecisiveness.

On the downside, 1.1530 (50-period SMA) aligns as the first support level before 1.1500 (static level) and 1.1450 (end-point of the downtrend). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1570-1.1580 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend, 100-period SMA), 1.1630 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.1680 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).