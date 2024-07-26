EUR/USD Forecast: Euro struggles to attract buyers despite improving risk mood

EUR/USD fluctuates near 1.0850 after closing virtually unchanged on Thursday.

The pair manages to hold above key support area for now.

US economic docket will feature PCE inflation data for June on Friday.

After recovering to 1.0870 early Thursday, EUR/USD lost its momentum and closed the day virtually unchanged slightly below 1.0850 as the US Dollar (USD) benefited from upbeat data releases. Although the risk mood seems to be improving early Friday, the Euro is having a difficult time attracting buyers.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.28% 0.34% -2.14% 0.67% 1.94% 2.01% -0.53% EUR -0.28% 0.04% -2.46% 0.37% 1.70% 1.66% -0.87% GBP -0.34% -0.04% -2.60% 0.29% 1.65% 1.60% -0.93% JPY 2.14% 2.46% 2.60% 2.92% 4.25% 4.21% 1.60% CAD -0.67% -0.37% -0.29% -2.92% 1.35% 1.32% -1.20% AUD -1.94% -1.70% -1.65% -4.25% -1.35% -0.03% -2.54% NZD -2.01% -1.66% -1.60% -4.21% -1.32% 0.03% -2.46% CHF 0.53% 0.87% 0.93% -1.60% 1.20% 2.54% 2.46% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Thursday the United States' Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its first estimate. This print followed the 1.4% growth recorded in the first quarter and surpassed the market forecast of 2% by a wide margin.

The stronger-than-expected GDP reading and the mixed action seen in Wall Street helped the USD stay resilient against its major rivals during the American trading hours, limiting EUR/USD's upside.

Later in the day, the BEA will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for June. The GDP report showed that the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 2.9% on a quarterly basis, below the 3.7% increase registered in the first quarter but above analysts' estimate of 2.7%. Since the quarterly PCE inflation data takes June's PCE Price Index into account, the market reaction to the monthly reading is likely to remain muted.

Nevertheless, changes in risk perception ahead of the weekend could drive EUR/USD's action. In the European session, US stock index futures trade marginally higher on the day. In case risk flows take control of markets following a bullish opening in Wall Street, the USD could struggle to gather strength and allow EUR/USD to hold its ground.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD failed to reclaim the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the second straight day on Thursday and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart edged lower after touching 50, reflecting a lack of buyer interest.

On the downside, the 100-day and the 200-day SMAs form strong support area at 1.0800-1.0790 ahead of 1.0740 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.0700 (psychological level, static level). Resistances could be seen at 1.0860 (100-period SMA),1.0880 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.0900 (psychological level, static level).