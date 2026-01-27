EUR/USD Forecast:  Euro steadies near highs with the US Dollar under pressure

The Euro is practically flat against the US Dollar on Tuesday, trading at 1.1870 at the time of writing, with a four-month high of 1.1907 within reach. US President Donald Trump’s erratic trade policies, investors’ hopes of further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts, and growing speculation about a US government shutdown are weighing heavily on the greenback.

Trump rattled markets once again on Monday, announcing 10% additional tariffs on imports from South Korea, after threatening a 100% tariff on Canada on Sunday and a trade rift with the European Union last week over his quest to annex Greenland. Beyond that, Senate Democrats have threatened a partial government shutdown this weekend as immigration raids in Minnesota have already killed two people.

On the fundamental front, the Fed begins its two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday with its autonomy under question. Chairman Jerome Powell’s term ends in May, and Trump has shown his willingness to replace him with a more dovish partisan, who is expected to accelerate the central bank’s easing cycle.

All this is keeping the US Dollar under pressure, and has boosted the Euro nearly 2.5% up in just over a week. Market sentiment is positive on Tuesday, which is another positive factor for the Euro. In the Economic calendar, the US Consumer Confidence might provide some fundamental guidance later on the day, ahead of the speeches of European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel.

Technical Analysis

EUR/USD holds most of the previous day's gains, with technical indicators showing a softer bullish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram remains positive but has contracted from recent highs, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains near 70, levels consistent with a firm bullish trend, after pulling back from oversold territory.

The pair was capped at 1.1907 on Monday, at a short distance to the September 2025 peak of 1.1918. Further up, the 1.2000 psychological level emerges as a potential target. Supports are at Monday's low around 1.1830 and the January 23 low near 1.1725.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

(This story was corrected on January 27 at 09:44 GMT to say that the EUR/USD January 21 support is at 1.1725 and not 1.1925 as previously reported.)