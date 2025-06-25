EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow channel at around 1.1600 on Wednesday.

Fed Chairman Powell's comments help the USD find a foothold.

The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact.

EUR/USD benefited from the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday and touched its highest level since October 2021 above 1.0640. After staging a downward correction, the pair seems to have entered a consolidation phase at around 1.0600 in the European session on Wednesday.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.19% -1.49% -0.76% -0.17% -0.96% -1.14% -1.24% EUR 1.19% -0.31% 0.52% 1.05% 0.20% 0.06% -0.07% GBP 1.49% 0.31% 0.87% 1.37% 0.52% 0.37% 0.24% JPY 0.76% -0.52% -0.87% 0.57% -0.24% -0.34% -0.57% CAD 0.17% -1.05% -1.37% -0.57% -0.75% -0.97% -1.11% AUD 0.96% -0.20% -0.52% 0.24% 0.75% -0.16% -0.27% NZD 1.14% -0.06% -0.37% 0.34% 0.97% 0.16% -0.14% CHF 1.24% 0.07% -0.24% 0.57% 1.11% 0.27% 0.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Improving risk mood following news of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran triggered a selloff in the USD late Monday and that action continued in the first half of the day on Tuesday.

During the American trading hours, comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell helped the USD limit its losses and capped EUR/USD's upside. While testifying before the House Financial Services Committee, Powell pushed back against the market expectation for a rate cut in July. Powell reiterated that they are not in a rush to ease the policy, explaining that they need more time to confirm that inflation pressures caused by tariffs will remain contained before cutting rates.

Later in the day, Powell will speak before the Senate Banking Committee in the second day of his testimony. He is unlikely to offer any fresh hints regrading the rate outlook.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade flat in the European session, suggesting that Tuesday's risk rally is unlikely to continue on Wednesday. Nevertheless, in case Wall Street's main indexes gain traction after the opening bell, the USD could have a difficult time staying resilient against its rivals and allow EUR/USD to edge higher.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD remains slightly above the mid-point of the ascending channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart moves sideways above 60, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact but lacks momentum.

On the upside, 1.1640 (static level) aligns as the next resistance level before 1.1690-1.1700 (upper limit of the ascending channel, round level). Looking south, supports could be seen at 1.1600 (mid-point of the ascending channel), 1.1540 (50-period Simple Moving Average) and 1.1500 (lower limit of the ascending channel).