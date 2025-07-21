EUR/USD holds above 1.1600 to begin the new trading week.

The Euro benefits from the improving risk mood in the European session.

The economic calendar will not feature any high-impact data releases on Monday.

EUR/USD holds its ground to begin the new week and trades in positive territory, slightly below 1.1650. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the pair could continue to stretch higher in case the market mood remains upbeat in the second half of the day.

The Financial Times reported late Friday that US President Donald was planning to impose a minimum tariff of 15% to 20% in a trade deal with the European Union (EU). On Sunday, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick noted that he was confident that they will reach an agreement with the EU but reiterated that August 1 is a hard deadline for tariffs to kick in.

Meanwhile, in its quarterly Survey on the Access to Finance of Enterprises (SAFE) published on Monday, the European Central Bank (ECB) said that most Eurozone firms remain upbeat on growth prospects but face headwinds from trade tensions.

At the time of press, US stock index futures were up between 0.3% and 0.35%. In case Wall Street starts the week on a bullish note, risk flows could dominate the action in financial markets and make it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand.

Later in the week, preliminary July Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data from Germany, the Eurozone and the US will be scrutinized by investors.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD holds above the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart after dipping below this level late last week, highlighting sellers' hesitancy. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stays slightly above 50.

On the upside, 1.1650 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as the first resistance level ahead of 1.1700 (100-period SMA) and 1.1760 (static level). Looking south, support levels could be spotted at 1.1615 (200-period SMA), 1.1540 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.1500 (static level, round level).