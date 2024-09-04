Euro holds steady at around 1.1050 in the European session on Wednesday.

The US economic calendar will feature JOLTS Job Openings data.

The pair's near-term technical outlook remain bearish midweek.

After closing marginally lower on Tuesday, EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1050 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair's technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains intact.

The negative shift seen in risk mood helped the US Dollar stay resilient against its major rivals on Tuesday and made it difficult for EUR/USD to stage a rebound. Meanwhile, the data from the US showed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector continued to contract in August, albeit at a slightly softer pace than it did in July.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release JOLTS Job Openings data for July later in the day. Market expect the number of job openings to stand at 8.1 million. In case there is a big jump in this data, the immediate market reaction could provide an additional boost to the USD and force EUR/USD to stretch lower. On the other hand, a reading below 8 million could limit the USD's upside.

In the meantime, US stock index futures were last seen losing between 0.2% and 0.6% on the day. If Wall Street's main indexes open deep in the red and continue to push lower, EUR/USD could stay on the back foot regardless of the immediate reaction to the JOLTS Job Openings data.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 40 after edging higher on Tuesday, reflecting a lack of buyer interest. On the downside, the pair could face first support at 1.1040 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) before 1.1000 (psychological level, Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0975 (200-period SMA).

The 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as immediate resistance at 1.1075 ahead of 1.1100-1.1110 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 50-period SMA) and 1.1160 (static level).

