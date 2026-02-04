EUR/USD Forecast: Euro sellers hesitate ahead of key data releases

Following Tuesday's short-lasting recovery, EUR/USD moves sideways in a narrow channel above 1.1800 in the European morning on Wednesday. While investors await key data releases, the technical outlook points to a lack of seller interest.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.15% -0.15% 0.95% 0.20% -1.18% -0.48% 0.50% EUR -0.15% -0.35% 0.83% 0.04% -1.34% -0.63% 0.35% GBP 0.15% 0.35% 1.05% 0.39% -1.00% -0.29% 0.70% JPY -0.95% -0.83% -1.05% -0.74% -2.13% -1.37% -0.71% CAD -0.20% -0.04% -0.39% 0.74% -1.35% -0.65% 0.31% AUD 1.18% 1.34% 1.00% 2.13% 1.35% 0.73% 1.69% NZD 0.48% 0.63% 0.29% 1.37% 0.65% -0.73% 0.99% CHF -0.50% -0.35% -0.70% 0.71% -0.31% -1.69% -0.99% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) remained under modest selling pressure on Tuesday and helped EUR/USD edge higher. After the US House passed a package to end the partial government shutdown later in the day, the USD kept its footing and limited the pair's upside.

On Wednesday, the Eurostat will publish the preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Price (HICP), the European Central Bank's (ECB) preferred gauge of inflation, data for January. Markets expect the annual HICP inflation to soften to 1.7% from 1.9% in December. A stronger-than-forecast print could support the Euro and help EUR/USD to build on Tuesday's modest gains. On the other hand, soft reading could have the opposite impact on the pair's action with the immediate reaction.

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature the Automatic Data Processing's (ADP) Employment Change data and the Institue for Supply Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) report for January.

Investors expect employment in the private sector to rise by 48K. A strong reading, above 60K, could boost the USD and weigh on EUR/USD. The ISM Services PMI is seen edging lower to 53.5 from 54.4, with the Employment Index of the survey improving to 52.3 from 52. In case both the headline PMI and the Employment Index come in better than forecast, investors could see that as a sign that could delay the next Federal Reserve rate cut, supporting the USD and dragging the pair lower.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1828. The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) slopes lower and now sits beneath the rising 50-period SMA, flagging fading short-term momentum. The 50-, 100- and 200-period SMAs trend higher, keeping the broader bias positive as price holds below the short-term averages but above the longer ones.

The Relative Strength Index (14) prints at 45, neutral and recovering modestly, suggesting momentum stabilizes but remains below the midline. Measured from the 1.1590 low to the 1.2025 high, the 50% retracement at 1.1807 offers initial support, with the 61.8% retracement at 1.1756 below. On the upside, 1.1858 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) could act as the first resistance level before 1.1880 (50-period SMA) and 1.1920 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)