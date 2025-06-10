EUR/USD loses traction and trades slightly below 1.1400 on Tuesday.

US-China trade negotiations are set to continue in London.

The pair could gather bearish momentum if 1.1360-1.1350 support fails.

EUR/USD stays on the back foot in the European morning on Tuesday and trades slightly below 1.1400 after posting marginal gains on Monday. Growing optimism about the United States (US) and China resolving the trade dispute helps the sentiment around the US economic outlook improve and supports the US Dollar (USD).

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.22% 0.54% 0.07% 0.11% 0.19% 0.18% -0.01% EUR -0.22% 0.33% -0.18% -0.08% -0.01% -0.04% -0.21% GBP -0.54% -0.33% -0.55% -0.41% -0.33% -0.37% -0.53% JPY -0.07% 0.18% 0.55% 0.07% 0.09% 0.03% -0.16% CAD -0.11% 0.08% 0.41% -0.07% 0.06% 0.05% -0.12% AUD -0.19% 0.00% 0.33% -0.09% -0.06% -0.01% -0.20% NZD -0.18% 0.04% 0.37% -0.03% -0.05% 0.00% -0.17% CHF 0.00% 0.21% 0.53% 0.16% 0.12% 0.20% 0.17% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The trading action in financial markets remained subdued on Monday as investors refrained from taking large positions, while waiting for headlines coming out of the US-China trade talks.

Although no official statement was released after the first day of negotiations, the Wall Street Journal reported that US President Donald Trump gave his representatives, led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, room to lift export controls on a variety of Chinese products. The sides are expected to continue talks in London on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday that they will remain pragmatic going forward on rates. This remark, however, failed to help the Euro gather strength.

The economic calendar will not offer any high-impact data releases later in the day. Hence, investors will remain focused on news surrounding the US-China trade relations.

In case trade talks lead to a deal, the USD could gather strength against its rivals with the immediate reaction and weigh on EUR/USD. On the other hand, investors could grow anxious if there are no new positive developments on the issue. In this scenario, the USD could come under renewed selling pressure.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart retreated slightly below 50 and EUR/USD closed the last two 4-hour candles below the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting a loss of bullish momentum.

The immediate support for EUR/USD is located at 1.1380 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) before 1.1360-1.1350 (100-period SMA, ascending trend line) and 1.1310-1.1300 (200-period SMA, static level). Looking north, resistances could be seen at 1.1450 (static level), 1.1500 (static level, round level) and 1.1575 (April 21 high).