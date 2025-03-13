EUR/USD declines below 1.0850 after posting losses on Wednesday.

Technical sellers could remain interested in case the pair flips 1.0850 into resistance.

The risk-averse market atmosphere could make it difficult for EUR/USD to regain its traction.

EUR/USD struggles to hold its ground and retreats below 1.0850 following Wednesday's bearish action. In case the pair confirms 1.0850 as resistance, technical sellers could take action and open the door for another leg lower.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.51% 0.23% -0.04% 0.16% 0.73% 0.69% 0.17% EUR -0.51% -0.28% -0.56% -0.35% 0.22% 0.21% -0.34% GBP -0.23% 0.28% -0.29% -0.07% 0.51% 0.49% -0.02% JPY 0.04% 0.56% 0.29% 0.18% 0.78% 0.74% 0.25% CAD -0.16% 0.35% 0.07% -0.18% 0.59% 0.55% 0.04% AUD -0.73% -0.22% -0.51% -0.78% -0.59% -0.01% -0.52% NZD -0.69% -0.21% -0.49% -0.74% -0.55% 0.01% -0.48% CHF -0.17% 0.34% 0.02% -0.25% -0.04% 0.52% 0.48% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The data published by Eurostat showed that Industrial Production expanded by 0.8% on a monthly basis in January. This reading came in better than the market expectation for an increase of 0.6% but failed to help the Euro find demand amid growing concerns over an EU-US trade war.

After the latest US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports went into effect on Wednesday, the European Union (EU) responded by announcing counter-tariffs on 26 billion euros ($28.33 billion) worth of US goods from early April. Commenting on this development late Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that they could announce additional levies in response to the countermeasures.

In the early American session, the data from the US showed that weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 220,000 from 222,000 in the previous week. Additionally, the Producer Price Index rose 3.2% on a yearly basis in February. This reading followed the 3.7% increase recorded in January and came in below the market expectation of 3.3%. The USD showed no immediate reaction to these mixed data releases.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade modestly lower on the day heading into Wall Street's opening bell. A bearish action in US stock markets could make it difficult for EUR/USD to stage a rebound.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD was last seen trading below 1.0850, where the lower limit of the ascending regression channel is located. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declined below 50 and the pair closed the last two 4-hour candles below the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting a buildup of bearish momentum.

Technical sellers could remain interested while 1.0850 holds as resistance. In this scenario, 1.0800 (static level, round level) could be seen as next support before 1.0730 (200-day SMA). On the upside, 1.0900 (round level, static level) aligns as first resistance ahead of 1.0940 (static level) and 1.1000-1.1010 (static level, round level, mid-point of the ascending channel).