EUR/USD rebounds following early decline, trades near 1.1250.

The technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains unchanged in the near term.

Market attention turns to comments from Federal Reserve policymakers.

EUR/USD remained under bearish pressure following Wednesday's decline and lost more than 0.5% on Thursday. After touching its weakest level in nearly a month below 1.1200 in the Asian session on Friday, the pair stages a rebound and trades near 1.1250.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.71% -0.07% 0.33% 0.84% 0.80% 0.92% 0.59% EUR -0.71% -0.50% -0.11% 0.40% 0.37% 0.49% 0.16% GBP 0.07% 0.50% 0.17% 0.91% 0.87% 1.00% 0.67% JPY -0.33% 0.11% -0.17% 0.51% 0.48% 0.68% 0.38% CAD -0.84% -0.40% -0.91% -0.51% -0.33% 0.09% -0.24% AUD -0.80% -0.37% -0.87% -0.48% 0.33% 0.12% -0.21% NZD -0.92% -0.49% -1.00% -0.68% -0.09% -0.12% -0.34% CHF -0.59% -0.16% -0.67% -0.38% 0.24% 0.21% 0.34% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish tone helped the US Dollar (USD) gather strength against its rivals in the second half of the week. Additionally, the announcement of the UK-US trade deal further supported the USD, causing EUR/USD to push lower in the American trading hours on Thursday.

Early Friday, US stock index futures trade mixed, pointing to a cautious stance. The economic calendar will not feature any high-tier data releases but several Fed policymakers will be delivering speeches.

In case Fed officials reiterate the cautious approach to policy-easing, the USD could hold its ground and make it difficult for EUR/USD to gain traction heading into the weekend. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets currently see about a 17% probability of a 25 basis points Fed rate cut in June, suggesting that the USD has some room left on the upside if investors remain convinced that the Fed will wait until July to adjust the policy.

On the flip side, officials from the European Central Bank (ECB) hinted at the continuation of rate cuts, limiting the Euro's gains. ECB policymaker Olli Reh said on Friday that the Eurozone's growth outlook is weakening, while disinflation remains on track. Similarly, Governing Council member Gediminas Šimkus noted that there was downward pressure on inflation and added that a rate cut in June is needed.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 40, suggesting that EUR/USD's latest rebound was a technical correction rather than the beginning of a reversal.

On the downside, 1.1175 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as next support before 1.1080 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement). Looking north, resistances could be spotted at 1.1270 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement), 1.1350 (100-period Simple Moving Average) and 1.1380 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).