EUR/USD Forecast: Euro recovery remains fragile ahead of US inflation data

EUR/USD trades in a narrow range but manages to hold above 1.1600 in the European session on Friday. In the second half of the day, September Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US could trigger the next big reaction in the pair.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.43% 0.90% 1.53% -0.05% -0.16% -0.23% 0.46% EUR -0.43% 0.47% 1.17% -0.48% -0.49% -0.72% 0.04% GBP -0.90% -0.47% 0.45% -0.95% -0.96% -1.19% -0.45% JPY -1.53% -1.17% -0.45% -1.60% -1.69% -1.80% -1.14% CAD 0.05% 0.48% 0.95% 1.60% -0.06% -0.24% 0.51% AUD 0.16% 0.49% 0.96% 1.69% 0.06% -0.23% 0.52% NZD 0.23% 0.72% 1.19% 1.80% 0.24% 0.23% 0.75% CHF -0.46% -0.04% 0.45% 1.14% -0.51% -0.52% -0.75% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The data from Germany showed on Friday that the business activity in the private sector expanded at an accelerating pace in October, with the preliminary HCOB Composite PMI improving to 53.8 from 52 in September.

Assessing the survey's findings, Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said that the PMI report points to good conditions for growth in the fourth quarter. "However, the fact that the outlook for the future is more cautious than in the previous month, both among service providers and in industry, shows that the economic situation remains fragile," he added.

Similarly, the HCOB Composite PMI for the Eurozone rose to 52.2 from 51.2, coming in better than the market expectation of 51. Upbeat PMI data seem to be helping the Euro stay resilient against its peers in the European session.

Annual inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the CPI, is forecast to rise to 3.1% in September from 2.9% in August. On a monthly basis, the core CPI is expected to increase by 0.3%. A stronger-than-anticipated rise in the monthly core inflation figures could support the US Dollar (USD) heading into the weekend and make it difficult for EUR/USD to gather recovery momentum. Conversely, a soft print could hurt the USD and allow EUR/USD to stretch higher in the American session.

Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD is currently trading at around 1.1622, little changed on a daily basis, and above the day opening price by 5 pips. A bearish 20 SMA slides below the longer ones, in line with the dominant bearish momentum and hinting at additional slides ahead. The 20 SMA stands at 1.1608. Furthermore, the 100 SMA is also bearish, falling above the shorter one, while the 200 SMA continues to edge lower around 1.1697. The 50 SMA has turned marginally higher to 1.1632 but remains capped by the 100 SMA at 1.1641. Immediate resistance is layered at 1.1632/1.1641/1.1697, while initial support emerges at the 20 SMA at 1.1608. A downwards trend line drawn from 1.1872 to 1.161 currently stands near 1.162, acting as resistance and keeping the pair contained for now.

RSI (14) has recovered to 51.3 from 46.7, just above the neutral 50 line, suggesting buyers are attempting to seize near-term control although momentum remains subdued. The Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the rally from 1.1403 to 1.1878 aligns as a key support level at 1.1584 ahead of the static level at 1.1550.

